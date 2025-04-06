It initially looked like the end for Awhina and Adrian, who ended their final vows harping on about the point that long distance would never work, something that has caused plenty of arguments between the two.
Even Awhina’s sister Cleo told her to stay clear of Adrian in the future owing to how he’d treated her in the past.
“I don’t think Adrian is a bad person. Do I think he’s good enough for you? No”.
“I came here looking for something that would last, and with you, I believe that’s possible. Today, I chose us. Let’s give this a real shot,” Dave replied before sweeping his bride off into the sunset.
Will Carina say au revoir after one too many of her flip-flopping French husband’s mistakes? Or will she say c’est la vie and embark on the rest of her life with him?
