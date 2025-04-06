As the pair stared into each other’s eyes and read their final vows, they reminisced about their tumultuous journey together and both agreed to part ways.

“This is where our journey ends,” Awhina cried.

“I’ve decided that it’s best for both of us to walk away,” Adrian said.

But that smile ... that damn smile of Adrian’s, and Awhina was hooked back in.

“Don’t look at me like that Adrian,” she said, before questioning his intentions.

“Adrian, you like me. Clearly, you still want to see where this goes. I feel like we looked at this decision too black and white”.

And just like that, they are parting ways no more and decide to give it a crack outside the experiment long distance.

“We’re just going to go back home and see where we stand and how things go”.

They weren’t the only couple to manage to stick it out until the end.

After Jamie and Dave’s whirlwind romance was in tatters a few weeks ago, both found it in their hearts to give things a go outside the experiment also.

“I think she’s lying to herself,” Jamie’s sister Georgia told her earlier, still not convinced about the relationship.

But her words must have gone in one ear and out the other.

“My heart tells me that I’m not ready to let go of you yet,” Jamie told Dave.

“I came here looking for something that would last, and with you, I believe that’s possible. Today, I chose us. Let’s give this a real shot,” Dave replied before sweeping his bride off into the sunset.

Jamie and Dave decided to continue their relationship. Photo / Nine AU

To no one’s surprise, jilted Beth and head-in-the-clouds Teejay didn’t even make it to their own ceremony, sending their relationship to its bitter demise.

“I don’t want to stand there and pour my heart out for you to reject me again,” Beth told Teejay. “I want someone who wants me.

“Final vows are not happening. This is where we leave it”. Yikes.

Two cliffhangers await those who tune in for part two of the vows next week.

Jacqui’s guilt had finally crept up on her and she decided to tell Ryan about how she gave her number to another man.

“You know that’s not okay. That’s made me angry,” the “warrior” prince fumed as his bride, who was begging and pleading for his forgiveness.

Carina and Paul are still at odds, with the “cheating” groom vowing to do everything in his power to undo the damage.

Will Carina say au revoir after one too many of her flip-flopping French husband’s mistakes? Or will she say c’est la vie and embark on the rest of her life with him?

Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024 and has taken on the unofficial role of MAFS correspondent for this season. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.