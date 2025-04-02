It’s looking like a case of “three strikes and you’re out” for grovelling groom Paul after he failed to regain the affection of a heartbroken Carinaat the furious final Married at First Sight dinner party.
Jamie was as shellshocked as the rest of the group to hear this, considering how on a knife-edge the relationship had been thus far.
“Imagine being at a dinner party where Jacqui and Ryan are one of the strongest relationships,” she laughed.
Jacqui, however, seemed content at her decision not to tell Ryan about her betrayal, ending on one of her famously quotable quotes.
“The grass isn’t greener on the other side, the grass is greener where you water it, and that’s what Ryan and I have been doing”.
Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024 and has taken on the unofficial role of MAFS correspondent for this season. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.