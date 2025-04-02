“Are you dressed for a funeral,” Awhina jibed, although the atmosphere did reflect as such.

“I just want to run away from the table. I don’t want to sit next to him,” Carina said, visibly looking uncomfortable when the pair sat next to each other.

Teejay, who is going through his own marital strife with Beth (who just wants a straight yes or no answer from him), is the first to speak up, immediately asking why the pair didn’t come in together.

Paul proceeded to put on the theatrics, once again apologising for his “stupid” decision and saying the date was “uncomfortable and awkward”.

“When I got there, I genuinely started to realise I was doing something wrong. I wasn’t thinking”.

Beth and Dave (who has finally made amends with Jamie) could see right through him and immediately labelled it “red flag” behaviour.

“How can you not think of her?” Dave said.

Carina stands staunch during the grilling, telling Paul she couldn’t really look at him the same way ever again.

“You’ve disrespected yourself and my family. It’s not good enough, continually apologising and saying sorry,” she said.

“I’m a catch, anyone would die to be with me”.

Paul and Carina hit breaking point just days away from final vows. Photo / Nine AU

The conversation ended abruptly when the drama shifted to Adrian and Awhina, who were scowling at each other under their breath for most of the night.

“Snap out of your bad mood. Stop looking miserable,” Adrian said, leading the rest of the group to pay attention.

“Maybe you should’ve asked for a better match,” Awhina replied, with the pair then getting into another argument about possible relocation after the experiment (something both refuse to do).

Awhina is adamant Adrian is using the move as an excuse and asked him outright if that was the case.

“Say it now, say I am not the right person,” she said through tears. “Do you see any point going to final vows?”

“No,” Adrian replied before Athena got up and left the table hurt and deflated.

Awhina doesn't know if she will even be at the final vows. Photo / Nine AU

Meanwhile, Jacqui’s little secret that she grabbed another man’s number hasn’t yet been divulged to Ryan, so the pair are happy as Larry.

“I’ve learned so much from this relationship and learned so much from you,” Jacqui told her husband.

“I would say ours is the most successful marriage out of all of us”.

Jamie was as shellshocked as the rest of the group to hear this, considering how on a knife-edge the relationship had been thus far.

“Imagine being at a dinner party where Jacqui and Ryan are one of the strongest relationships,” she laughed.

Jacqui, however, seemed content at her decision not to tell Ryan about her betrayal, ending on one of her famously quotable quotes.

“The grass isn’t greener on the other side, the grass is greener where you water it, and that’s what Ryan and I have been doing”.

Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024 and has taken on the unofficial role of MAFS correspondent for this season. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.