Falling is being written and directed by Colin and James Krisel of Last Moment of Clarity fame.

K.J. APA in a scene from his upcoming new movie One Fast Move. Photo / Frank Masi, Prime Video

A spokesperson for Gulfstream told Deadline that they were thrilled to be making their third film with the Los Angeles-based Kiwi and how Apa has grown alongside the production house from his coming-of-age film The Last Summer, to a “fearless motorcycle racer” in One Fast Move to a “charming English attorney” in Falling.

The actors who star alongside Apa in the Falling love triangle are yet to be announced.

Last month Apa posted a picture to his Instagram story of himself with English actor Archie Renaux whom Apa said was inducting him into English football fandom. They were at a London pub wearing matching supporter shirts.

Among his large body of work, earlier this year Renaux starred with Apa’s former Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes, in Gulf Stream Pictures’ rom-com, Prime Video’s Upgraded.

This week Apa announced on his Instagram that One Fast Move will premiere on Prime Video on August 8; in the long-awaited movie, Apa stars as a dishonourably discharged soldier seeking out his estranged father (played by Euphoria and Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane) to help him pursue his dream of racing SuperSport motorcycles.

In March, it was widely reported that Apa and his partner of four years , French model Clara Berry, had called time on their relationship. The pair have a 3-year-old son and according to Berry will share custody 50/50.

On Apa’s One Fast Move announcement post, Berry showed her support writing, “Let’s goooo.”

Ricardo Simich is the New Zealand Herald’s Spy editor. Based in Auckland he covers all roads that lead to popular culture.