What’s next for the Riverdale star? Spy understands K.J Apa has some romance on the slate, professionally at least.
Former Riverdale star K.J Apa is in London set to film a romantic dramedy involving a love triangle.
Apa, 27, is starring in rom-com Falling which sees him reteam with Gulfstream Pictures, after working with the production house for Prime Video’s upcoming movie One Fast Move and Netflix’s The Last Summer (2019).
Falling sees Apa play Jack, a witty and charming attorney who usually avoids commitment, but finally decides to take a chance on love with Jillian. However, his plans get complicated when his best friend Johnny unexpectedly develops feelings for her too.
Apa’s long-term relationship with Gulfstream sees him nab an executive producer title on the movie too, according to entertainment bible Deadline.