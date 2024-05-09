In life after Riverdale, there are rumours swirling around K.J. Apa's next role. Photo / Getty Images

The Kiwi star is rumoured to be lining up a new gig, if industry reports are to be believed. What do we know about the Riverdale star’s next role?

K.J. Apa reportedly has a new movie in the works, a comedy about parenthood called Let’s Have Kids!

Spy understands that Apa may star alongside Guardians of the Galaxy star Karen Gillan and Nightbitch’s Zoë Chao. Gillan and Chao play lifelong best friends Emma and Phoebe, who decide to try to have their first babies at the same time so they can navigate the great unknowns of motherhood together, but find their friendship is deeply tested when only one of them gets pregnant.

Last month, Hollywood bible Deadline reported Apa would star in the film alongside an ensemble cast, including Oscar winner Mary Steenburgen, The Afterparty’s Sam Richardson, The Neighborhood’s Max Greenfield and Young Sheldon’s Ed Begley Jr.

Apa has been out and about, seen here attending a Lacoste runway show at Paris Fashion Week in March. Photo / Getty Images

The comedy feature film - which is said to be in pre-production - is the directorial debut of Adam Sztykiel, the screenwriter of Black Adam and Due Date.

In 2022, Apa was cast in Sztykiel’s HBO Max movie The Wonder Twins, a comedy based on the popular DC comic of the same name, about siblings with alien superpowers.

The planets didn’t align in Hollywood for Wonder Twins - within months the film was cancelled as part of the cost-cutting strategy on the part of Warner Bros after they merged with Discovery - so now it looks like Let’s Have Kids! will be Sztykiel’s long-awaited directorial debut.

In August last year Netflix’s Riverdale, in which Apa starred as Archie Andrews for seven seasons, screened its finale, and the Kiwi actor has shifted focus to feature films.

The rumoured new parenthood comedy will add to Apa’s CV of numerous films, including A Dog’s Purpose and The Hate U Give.

In One Fast Move, Apa stars as a dishonourably discharged soldier seeking out his estranged father, played by Eric Dane. Photo / Instagram

Los Angeles-based Apa, 26, also has a high-octane racing adventure film One Fast Move due out. In the movie Apa stars as a dishonourably discharged soldier seeking out his estranged father (played by Euphoria and Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane) to help him pursue his dream of racing SuperSport motorcycles. One Fast Move is being produced by Gulfstream Pictures, which also produced Apa’s 2019 movie The Last Summer.

In March it was widely reported that Apa and his partner of four years French model Clara Berry had called time on their relationship. The pair have a 3-year-old son and according to Berry will share custody 50/50.