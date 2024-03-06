Kiwi actor KJ Apa and French model Clara Berry welcomed their son Sasha in 2021. Photo / Instagram @clara.berry

Kiwi acting sensation KJ Apa and his French model girlfriend Clara Berry have broken up after four years together.

The pair, who welcomed son Sasha in September 2021 will share custody 50/50, according to Berry.

The news comes as the pair were seen in public together for the first time in quite some time this week at Paris Fashion Week.

Late last month, a TikTok fan of Berry, 30, asked if she was still in a relationship with Apa, 26.

Berry responded in French: “No, you can see that I’m happier, no”.

Berry continued to share that “it’s going well” post-breakup, but admitted sharing custody of their child has been challenging.

“I am not with my son 50 per cent of the time and therefore won’t know 50 per cent of his life,” she said.

“That is something that is hard to accept.”

Berry noted that Sasha has been handling the change well, calling him “very happy”.

And while sharing that she’s happier as well, the model influencer also said she “didn’t feel like talking” about her breakup further.

Berry has been back and forth to Paris from her base in Los Angeles over the last several months.

Apa returned to Auckland from Los Angeles with his son for a visit in December with his family, with whom he is very close.

In August 2022, Apa returned home to New Zealand with Berry and Sasha to spend time with his family and friends in Auckland.

Apa is yet to comment on the split. His representatives at Red Eleven Model and Talent Management did not return Spy’s request for comment.

According to their social media accounts, Apa and Berry appear to have lived separate lives for some months.

Berry seems to have embraced her modelling life, whilst Apa has focused on his art and music.

Both also share their own time with their 2-year-old son on social media.

Last month, Apa showed a selection of his art at Spring/Break Art Show LA 2024.

Berry has been a fixture at Paris Fashion Week. Yesterday the pair were reunited at the Lacoste show in Paris just a week after the TikTok announcement of her split with Apa.

In 2022 Apa became the new face of the Crocodile brand and will mainly front the underwear category. He looked fantastic decked out in the brand for the show.

In the stands on the courts of Roland Garros Stadium, where Lacoste showed their collection, the pair appeared to be seated near each other and had a polite hug.

In August last year, Netflix’s Riverdale, in which Apa starred as Archie Andrews for seven seasons, screened its finale.

Apa has starred in numerous films including A Dog’s Purpose and The Hate U Give.

His legion of fans will next see him back on the big screen in US movie, One Fast Move.

He stars in the high-octane racing adventure film about a dishonourably discharged soldier seeking his estranged father to help him pursue his dream of racing Supersport motorcycles.