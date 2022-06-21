KJ Apa wants to return to New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images

KJ Apa wants to come back home.

Apa, who plays Archie Andrews on the popular Riverdale series, is making plans for his future after it was confirmed Riverdale will come to an end next year with its seventh season.

The star, who was born and raised in Auckland and starred on Shortland Street before relocating to Canada to film The CW series, revealed to US Weekly he wants to come back to New Zealand.

He told the publication he is planning to return to his home country this year and would like his partner, Clara Berry, and 8-month-old son, Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, to make the permanent move with him.

"I'll go back [to New Zealand]. Yeah, 100 per cent. I'm going back this year," Apa said, "I want my son to know his family over there. I gotta convince my girl to think about moving over there. Maybe."

The actor who hasn't visited New Zealand for three years due to Covid restrictions said, "It's a long way from everywhere, but I want to go back for sure."

Apa and Berry were first romantically linked in 2020 and publicly announced their relationship in February 2021 before welcoming their first child together on September 23.

Apa has since revealed himself as a doting father and regularly shares heartwarming posts of him and his son including a video where Apa reads the book Goodnight Moon to his young son.

The 9-month-old looked besotted as he couldn't take his eyes off his dad.

The news of Apa's desire to return to New Zealand comes after The CW renewed Riverdale for a seventh and final season, the star said it was news the cast "saw coming".

"I think a few of us, we saw it coming,' Apa said, adding the cast had no say in the decision.

"I can't speak for anyone else, but I'll be really sad to say goodbye to Archie, to Riverdale, to our sets, to our crew.

"It's exciting and it's sad, you know, cause we've created so many memories on this show. I've got a kid now".

However, the star went on to reveal there is one thing he won't miss from the series and that is his "red hair".

"I'm not gonna miss dyeing my hair every week, bleaching my hair."