Riverdale star KJ Apa has been bestowed a Samoan chiefly title in his family village of Moata'a this morning. Photo / Instagram

Riverdale star KJ Apa is officially a Samoan chief after being bestowed his new name in a traditional ceremony by his family in Samoa.

The 25-year-old, who hails from the village of Moata'a, has been given the matai (chief) title of Savae - the same name as his famous uncle and All Blacks legend Sir Michael Jones, who also holds the title of La'auli.

Apa's Samoan roots lie with his father, who is also a chief, Tupa'i Keneti Apa.

In a special ceremony known as a saofa'i in the early hours of this morning, KJ Apa sat among the village matai and leaders of his extended aiga as prayers were said, hymns sung and an ava ceremony was performed.

Apa wore traditional Samoan finery; with a fine mat wrapped around his body and a pale fuiono - a beaded headpiece.

Riverdale star KJ Apa is dressed in traditional Samoan finery as he takes part in a special ceremony in which he was bestowed a chiefly title in his village of Moata'a today. Photo / Radio Samoa

At one point, he gave a short speech in Samoan, which included the words: "O le a ou tautua." (I will serve).

Still speaking in Samoan, he also wished God's blessings upon the people of his village, the wider family and all those present; before wishing everyone a good day.

He then drank deeply from the coconut shell, filled with ava, in his hand.

Apa was later pictured removing the traditional items he wore and gifting them to village leaders - as is customary. He also gifted those present with monetary lei.

Apa has been enjoying his time in the island nation with his partner, model Clara Berry.

They are travelling with their son Sasha, who celebrates his first birthday later this month.

The couple has been sharing an insight of the colourful and tropical sights and sounds of Samoa with fans via their Instagram pages - showing off trips to the local markets and fiafia nights at the Taumeasina Island Resort.

Berry and Apa's Riverdale co-star, Charles Melton, were both spotted watching on as the ceremony took place - with Melton showing off a huge smile as his friend took a swig of kava.

Melton, who plays the character of Reggie in the CW series, arrived in Samoa yesterday after travelling via Fiji.

Apa joins a number of well-known Samoans around the world and New Zealand to be bestowed chiefly titles; including Seiuli Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, boxing champion Faumuina To'aletai David Tua and former Black Caps star Leaupepe Ross Taylor.