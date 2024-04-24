Edna Swart plays mum of two Kelsey on Shortland Street.

Boss babe Edna Swart welcomed the arrival of her first child last week, and next month she will make a return to Shortland Street.

Swart and husband Reid Stephen welcomed their baby boy Astyn last Friday morning.

Swart announced the birth on Instagram this week, saying their “hearts shattered with love” when Astyn arrived early. The new mum told followers she had been in recovery for four days and she and Stephen’s little man decided to flip on to his back (posterior foetal presentation) only a few days before she went into labour.

Swart had her heart set on a natural birth and was in labour for 24 hours. However, after complications including Astyn’s umbilical cord being wrapped around his neck, he arrived via an emergency C-section. Swart expressed huge gratitude for the medical specialists, friends and family, and especially her husband.

Before the baby’s early arrival, Spy caught up with Swart to talk hospitals of the fictional kind as she makes a return to her character Kelsey on Shorty, filming scenes last month with her pregnancy nicely incorporated into the script.

This time around, Kelsey is pregnant with her second baby and caring for her 18-month-old, Swart tells Spy, saying her character has had a rough 18 months since her last appearance on the show.

“When I’m back on-screen, besides catching up with my bestie Monique [played by Courtenay Louise] and hearing about her dating adventures, my focus tends to revolve around my little one,” she says.

Filming in her third trimester, Swart says taking on the role was daunting, requiring her to memorise many lines.

“Yet once I’m on set, I genuinely relish the entire production process, from acting to interacting with fellow characters.

“I don’t believe I have the stamina to pursue acting fulltime like some of my colleagues on set, but occasional on-screen visits bring me immense joy.

Edna Swart and Courtenay Louise both star on Shortland Street.

“The team at Shortland Street is incredibly hospitable and accommodating, making each experience thoroughly rewarding.”

Swart says acting with the 18-month-old toddler who portrayed her on-screen son made the experience even more special.

“He was an absolute sweetheart and got me just that little more excited about having a boy.”

Swart and Louise are both former Celebrity Treasure Island contestants and could pass for sisters in real life.

Swart says it’s very flattering when people notice the resemblance between them as Louise is a stunning person inside and out.

“Our on-screen storyline remains consistent, portraying two best friends navigating distinct stages of life, yet maintaining a wonderful chemistry between us,” she says.

Edna Swart returns to Shortland St.

Swart, 34, tells Spy she feels incredibly blessed and fulfilled at this stage of her life, and her focus is now primarily on her family and beauty business.

“Over the past five years, I’ve dedicated myself to building this life and reaching a level of joy that I cherish.

“My business gives me purpose, while my family provides me with motivation.

“While I won’t have the luxury of traditional maternity leave, I see it as a blessing in disguise.”

Swart says welcoming her son into the world will only reinforce her commitment to being a leader every day and setting an example while seamlessly integrating motherhood into her routine.

“Working from my home office provides the flexibility I need, and I’m fortunate to have an incredible team supporting me both professionally and personally.

“Although I initially felt anxious about the upcoming changes, I now feel fully prepared to embrace this new chapter in my life.”