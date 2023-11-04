Edna Swart Celebrity Treasure Island 2021 Supplied to Spy September 2021

Two stylish Kiwis have announced their pregnancies this week.

BossBabes’ Edna Swart and leading fashionista Julia Leuchars revealed they are expecting.

Leuchars, 37, Dame Trelise Cooper’s right-hand woman and marketing manager at the eponymous label, is having a baby with studio producer and live DJ Jeremy Glenn, 42.

“Now that my little bump is finally starting to show, I’m quite looking forward to styling it,” Leuchars tells Spy.

“I’ve always loved when women embrace their changing shape during pregnancy — it is such a wondrous part of the journey, so it’s only fitting you need a wardrobe to match.

“Luckily, I have a pretty full wardrobe of amazing Trelise and Cooper pieces which will look beautiful over our little bump.” (Leuchars designs Cooper.)

Three years ago, Leuchars couldn't imagine that they would be creating a beautiful little family. Photo / Supplied

Leading fashionista Julia Leuchars is looking forward to styling her baby bump.

Glenn is half of duo The Upbeats with Dylan Jones. They have made an international career for themselves as studio producers and live DJ performers of what is considered some of the best drum and bass music around. They recently teamed up on new house music collaboration, Body Ocean, with Nik Roos of Noisia.

Glenn is currently in Europe on his third European tour of the year, while Leuchars is often abroad or travelling within New Zealand for the fashion brand.

Leuchars is looking forward to her life switching gears slightly, and says her biggest challenge is going to be saying goodbye to her beautiful little car and finding something that’s a little more mum-appropriate.

“Whenever I think of Jeremy, I can only say: one person can change everything,” says Leuchars.

“Three years ago, I could never have imagined our wonderful lives together, our beautiful home and that we would be creating a beautiful little family — it is so incredibly special.

“It’s like a fairy tale, and I never believed that kind of magic was possible.”

Celebrity Treasure Island finalist and and skincare entrepreneur Swart, 33, announced on Instagram on Monday that she and husband Reid Stephen were expecting their first child.

The pair married early last year, had a romantic European honeymoon, travelled extensively this year and bought their first house in July.

“Seven days ago, I tested positive. Four days ago, we heard your heartbeat. You were always in our plans but you decided to make our plans for us,” wrote Swart.

“This week has changed our lives, processing what was and what will be,” she said

Swart says that for most of her life she has questioned whether or not she would ever be blessed enough to be a mum as she battled poly-cystic ovary syndrome, instead choosing to focus on her other baby — her business.

“We have been given this blessing, and we pray now for a healthy baby,” says Swart.

“Who knew that as we were travelling the world, you were with us all along without even a sign, growing peacefully and just simply enjoying the ride?”