We round up everything coming to streaming services this week, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV+, ThreeNow, Neon and TVNZ+.

The biggies

One Day (on Netflix from February 8)

You might be thinking, “Wasn’t there an Anne Hathaway vehicle in 2011 called One Day?” You’re probably not, though, because that film was a pretty notorious flop and most fans of David Nicholls’ hugely successful novel of the same name would probably rather forget it existed. This new Netflix series has another go at reimagining the book for the screen, this time as a limited series. It stars Ambika Mod (This is Going to Hurt) and Leo Woodall (The White Lotus) as two lovers, checking in with them on July 15 every year for 20 years. / Sam Brooks

New Zealand Today (season four on ThreeNow from February 8)

In season four of this sometimes controversial hit, self-declared volunteer journalist Guy Williams tracks down a viral criminal in Australia, finally finds the star of the Ōtahuhu Bomb Scare viral video, travels down south to help coal deficient coal miners, teaches a town to say its own name, finds out who “Jim” from Jim’s Mowing is… and more. / SB

Halo (on TVNZ+ from February 8)

Master Chief John-177 is back! Halo’s second season sees John-177 (Pablo Schreiber) continue to lead a team of elite Spartans against The Covenant (evil aliens), but he finds himself risking everything to find the key to humankind’s salvation, coincidentally called the Halo. Joseph Morgan and Cristina Rodlo join the second season of this series which, believe it or not, is based on the video game series. It’s pretty easy to believe, really. / SB

The notables

Lover, Stalker, Killer (on Netflix from February 9)

Ooh, another Netflix documentary series! This series follows Dave, a single father who decides to try an online dating app. He comes into separate contact with two single mothers who, as per the media release “open [him] up to love again”. However, judging by the last two words of the title, things might just turn bad. / SB

The Good Lord Bird (on TVNZ+ from February 7)

This gritty limited series, adapted from Sesame Street, follows what happens when Big Bird is crossed for the last time. No, not really. This miniseries, adapted from the book of the same name, stars Ethan Hawke as John Brown, an abolitionist soldier, who participated in the famous 1859 raid on the Federal Armory, and while this raid failed to initiate a slave revolt, it was one of the events leading to the start of the American Civil War. This one is a few years old but received rave reviews upon its release in 2020, for Hawke in particular. / SB

All episodes of 30 Rock (on Neon from February 5)

30 Rock is the best comedy of the 00s, no contest. No other sitcom goes, second for second, joke for joke, as hard as this one does. If you haven’t seen it, open up a new tab and get watching. If you have, same advice. It holds up way better than it has any right to. / SB

The films

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (on Neon from February 5)

This sequel to the hit 2019 film, Into the Spider-Verse, received mostly critical raves (although a bit of a ding for being essentially the first of a two-parter), and for good reason! The first film was great, and the second film continued the groundbreaking inventiveness. In this sequel, Miles Morales goes on an adventure with Gwen Stacy aka Spider-Woman across the Multiverse, meeting a team of Spider-People led by Miguel O’Hara aka Spider-Man 2099, as they confront a new threat called the Spot. / SB

The Marvels (on Disney+ from February 7)

Yeah, this came out. The latest Marvel film to receive a cinematic release, this sequel to 2019′s Captain Marvel, came out to markedly more mixed reviews and decidedly less box office fanfare. It follows Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) as they attempt to continue to fight superpowered crime, despite them switching places whenever they use their powers. / SB

Upgraded (on Prime Video from February 9)

Is 2024 the year of the rom-com? We can only hope. Upgraded sees Ana (Camila Mendes), an ambitious intern dreaming of a career in the art world, who is upgraded to first class on a work trip and meets handsome Will (Archie Renaux), who mistakes her for her demanding boss (Marisa Tomei). This is the land of rom-com, so hijinks ensue. Will they eventually fall in love, properly, despite the lie that sits at the foundation of their very relationship? Probably. / SB

Netflix

February 5

Dee and Friends in Oz

February 7

Love Never Lies: Poland: Season 2: Part 2

Rael: The Alien Prophet

Luz: The Light of the Heart

The Devil Wears Prada

February 8

One Day

February 9

A Killer Paradox

Alpha Males: Season 2

Ashes

Bhakshak

Lover, Stalker, Killer

Neon

February 5

30 Rock: Season 1-6

Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 12

Living Hell, Apartment Disasters: Season 2

Fury

80 for Brady

February 6

The Aviator

February 7

Katy Keene

The Hook

The Last of the Mohicans

February 8

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

February 9

In the Long Run: Season 1-3

Cold Pursuit

Hellboy (2019)

February 10

Exchange Student Zero

Body Double

Free Birds

February 11

Passengers

TVNZ+

February 5

The 12th Victim

February 7

The Good Lord Bird

February 8

Halo

February 10

Instascam

The Cost of Being A YouTuber

Jailed Over A Group Chat

Addicted To Drip

ThreeNow

February 8

New Zealand Today: Season 3

Prime Video

February 8

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Wolf Like Me: Season 2

February 9

Upgraded

Silent Service

Disney+

February 5

Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold: Season 1

February 7

The Marvels

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of the Marvels

The Good Doctor: Seasons 1-4

Dino Ranch: Season 3

February 9

Suncoast

The Mission

Apple TV+

AMC+/Acorn TV

February 8

Anne Rice’s The Mayfair Witches: Cast Diaries

Shudder

Hayu

February 6

Below Deck