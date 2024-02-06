Originally published by The Spinoff.
We round up everything coming to streaming services this week, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Apple TV+, ThreeNow, Neon and TVNZ+.
The biggies
One Day (on Netflix from February 8)
You might be thinking, “Wasn’t there an Anne Hathaway vehicle in 2011 called One Day?” You’re probably not, though, because that film was a pretty notorious flop and most fans of David Nicholls’ hugely successful novel of the same name would probably rather forget it existed. This new Netflix series has another go at reimagining the book for the screen, this time as a limited series. It stars Ambika Mod (This is Going to Hurt) and Leo Woodall (The White Lotus) as two lovers, checking in with them on July 15 every year for 20 years. / Sam Brooks
New Zealand Today (season four on ThreeNow from February 8)
In season four of this sometimes controversial hit, self-declared volunteer journalist Guy Williams tracks down a viral criminal in Australia, finally finds the star of the Ōtahuhu Bomb Scare viral video, travels down south to help coal deficient coal miners, teaches a town to say its own name, finds out who “Jim” from Jim’s Mowing is… and more. / SB
Halo (on TVNZ+ from February 8)
Master Chief John-177 is back! Halo’s second season sees John-177 (Pablo Schreiber) continue to lead a team of elite Spartans against The Covenant (evil aliens), but he finds himself risking everything to find the key to humankind’s salvation, coincidentally called the Halo. Joseph Morgan and Cristina Rodlo join the second season of this series which, believe it or not, is based on the video game series. It’s pretty easy to believe, really. / SB
The notables
Lover, Stalker, Killer (on Netflix from February 9)
Ooh, another Netflix documentary series! This series follows Dave, a single father who decides to try an online dating app. He comes into separate contact with two single mothers who, as per the media release “open [him] up to love again”. However, judging by the last two words of the title, things might just turn bad. / SB
The Good Lord Bird (on TVNZ+ from February 7)
This gritty limited series, adapted from Sesame Street, follows what happens when Big Bird is crossed for the last time. No, not really. This miniseries, adapted from the book of the same name, stars Ethan Hawke as John Brown, an abolitionist soldier, who participated in the famous 1859 raid on the Federal Armory, and while this raid failed to initiate a slave revolt, it was one of the events leading to the start of the American Civil War. This one is a few years old but received rave reviews upon its release in 2020, for Hawke in particular. / SB
All episodes of 30 Rock (on Neon from February 5)
30 Rock is the best comedy of the 00s, no contest. No other sitcom goes, second for second, joke for joke, as hard as this one does. If you haven’t seen it, open up a new tab and get watching. If you have, same advice. It holds up way better than it has any right to. / SB
The films
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (on Neon from February 5)
This sequel to the hit 2019 film, Into the Spider-Verse, received mostly critical raves (although a bit of a ding for being essentially the first of a two-parter), and for good reason! The first film was great, and the second film continued the groundbreaking inventiveness. In this sequel, Miles Morales goes on an adventure with Gwen Stacy aka Spider-Woman across the Multiverse, meeting a team of Spider-People led by Miguel O’Hara aka Spider-Man 2099, as they confront a new threat called the Spot. / SB
The Marvels (on Disney+ from February 7)
Yeah, this came out. The latest Marvel film to receive a cinematic release, this sequel to 2019′s Captain Marvel, came out to markedly more mixed reviews and decidedly less box office fanfare. It follows Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) as they attempt to continue to fight superpowered crime, despite them switching places whenever they use their powers. / SB
Upgraded (on Prime Video from February 9)
Is 2024 the year of the rom-com? We can only hope. Upgraded sees Ana (Camila Mendes), an ambitious intern dreaming of a career in the art world, who is upgraded to first class on a work trip and meets handsome Will (Archie Renaux), who mistakes her for her demanding boss (Marisa Tomei). This is the land of rom-com, so hijinks ensue. Will they eventually fall in love, properly, despite the lie that sits at the foundation of their very relationship? Probably. / SB
Netflix
February 5
Dee and Friends in Oz
February 7
Love Never Lies: Poland: Season 2: Part 2
Rael: The Alien Prophet
Luz: The Light of the Heart
The Devil Wears Prada
February 8
One Day
February 9
A Killer Paradox
Alpha Males: Season 2
Ashes
Bhakshak
Lover, Stalker, Killer
Neon
February 5
30 Rock: Season 1-6
Curb Your Enthusiasm: Season 12
Living Hell, Apartment Disasters: Season 2
Fury
80 for Brady
February 6
The Aviator
February 7
Katy Keene
The Hook
The Last of the Mohicans
February 8
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
February 9
In the Long Run: Season 1-3
Cold Pursuit
Hellboy (2019)
February 10
Exchange Student Zero
Body Double
Free Birds
February 11
Passengers
TVNZ+
February 5
The 12th Victim
February 7
The Good Lord Bird
February 8
Halo
February 10
Instascam
The Cost of Being A YouTuber
Jailed Over A Group Chat
Addicted To Drip
ThreeNow
February 8
New Zealand Today: Season 3
Prime Video
February 8
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Wolf Like Me: Season 2
February 9
Upgraded
Silent Service
Disney+
February 5
Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold: Season 1
February 7
The Marvels
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of the Marvels
The Good Doctor: Seasons 1-4
Dino Ranch: Season 3
February 9
Suncoast
The Mission
Apple TV+
N/A
AMC+/Acorn TV
February 8
Anne Rice’s The Mayfair Witches: Cast Diaries
Shudder
N/A
Hayu
February 6
Below Deck