Jennifer Coolidge won an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The White Lotus, season two.

The White Lotus season three is booked and busy with a star-studded cast.

HBO announced yesterday that alongside Kiwi actress Morgana O’Reilly, there will be many other new faces making their debut on the show, including Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Variety reported that the award-winning series will also welcome the Righteous Gemstones actor Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola and Sex Education breakout star Aimee Lou Wood.

As for actors returning from previous seasons, it appears only the show’s much loved spa manager Belinda Lindsey, played by Natasha Rothwell, has been confirmed so far.

(From left) Aimee Lou Wood and Patrick Schwarzenegger are joining season three of the White Lotus while Natasha Rothwell has been confirmed to return. Photo / Getty Images

Much like the past two seasons which were filmed in Maui, Hawaii, and Sicily, Italy, the show’s upcoming season will be filmed in another luxury exotic location. This time it is Thailand with filming set to commence in February.

It comes after the hit HBO show’s director, Mike White, made an announcement last week that five new cast members were joining the show including O’Reilly, Milos Bikovic, Christian Friedel, Lek Patravadi and Shalini Peiris.

Big names previously announced include: Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey, and Carrie Coon.

Rising star O’Reilly is a Kiwi to watch in the coming years with her career accolades including being a cast member of popular Australian soap Neighbours, as well as starring in Housebound, Wentworth season seven, and Emmy-winning show Mean Mums.

Actress Morgana O'Reilly will be joining the third season of The White Lotus. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Details of the season’s plot are being kept firmly under wraps, but it’s expected the show will continue to follow a series of guests at a fictional White Lotus hotel with the new season leaning into the theme of spirituality.

In a clip released by HBO, director White said: “The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex. I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality.”

White continued to tease that the upcoming season will be “longer, bigger, [and] crazier” than the first two instalments of the series.

It’s a big week for the show as season two star Jennifer Coolidge won an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress before being awkwardly asked to leave the stage.

As the actress took the stage to share her acceptance speech, she began a long list of thanking those who helped her along the way.

This included the show’s creator White, and co-stars in the show.

The Emmys took a unique spin this year with its host Anthony Anderson bringing his serious-faced mother in to hold up a sign acknowledging award winners to wrap up their speeches when they go on for too long.