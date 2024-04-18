Chris Hemsworth’s attempted to take Kevin Costner's lead role in an upcoming romantic film. Photo / Getty Images

Despite Chris Hemsworth’s attempt at nabbing the lead part, Kevin Costner remains firm in playing it.

Kevin Costner, 69, has publicly rejected Chris Hemsworth’s attempt at taking his lead role in an upcoming romantic movie, reports News.com.au.

Hemsworth, 40, was apparently desperate to grab Yellowstone star Costner’s role in the new film.

“There was a movie, a script that I’d read and loved and was like, ‘I want to get that,’ and then someone said, ‘Kevin Costner has that [role],’” the Australian actor tells Entertainment Tonight.

“I’d love [to have] him as a director.

“I was like, ‘God dammit!’ [I spent] an hour the other day trying to convince him, and he was like, ‘I’m doing it, kid’.

“Didn’t work. I didn’t get the part.”

The Horizon: An American Saga star refused to hand over his role to Hemsworth. Photo / Getty Images

Costner responded to Hemsworth’s comment at CinemaCon in Las Vegas saying, “Chris … He’s starting something on me. But as long as I’m still young enough to play it, I’ll play it.

“Chris is gonna have to wait his turn. He’s so handsome and he’s so good … He’s gonna have to go find his [own] love story.

“I’m glad he likes this one. If I reach a moment where I [don’t] think I could do that, I would [reach out]. He’s certainly one of our great leading men right now.”

Despite being eager to be part of the film, the Marvel star, who lives in Byron Bay, conceded that the role was made for Costner.

“It’s better seen in his wheelhouse for sure, as far as the kind of Western environment,” he said.

“There’s horses involved, he’s a horse wrangler, and my wife [Elsa Pataky] read it and loves horses. We have 10 or 11 horses back home and so she’s like, ‘You’ve got to do this.’”

Hemsworth has another project coming up on the big screens, a prequel to 2015′s Mad Max: Fury Road.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was written and directed by George Miller and features stars like Anya Taylor-Joy. It was shot in regional New South Wales in 2022 and is set to hit cinemas on May 24.

According to Screen NSW, the production would boost the local economy by about $350 million (NZ$381 million)











