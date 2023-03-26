Why Ben Affleck never wants to be seen with Chris Hemsworth

The Oscar-winning actor Ben Affleck revealed the hilarious reason why he never wants to be seen with Chris Hemsworth. Photo / WireImage

The Oscar-winning actor Ben Affleck revealed the hilarious reason why he never wants to be seen with Chris Hemsworth. Photo / WireImage

He may be one of the biggest stars of the screen, and married to the pop powerhouse that is Jennifer Lopez, but even Ben Affleck shoulders insecurity.

The Oscar-winning actor revealed the hilarious reason why he never wants to be seen with Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, as he spoke about his desire to venture Downunder for the first time.

Affleck, 50, sat down for an interview with Insider to promote his upcoming movie Air, which co-stars his long-time friend Matt Damon. Damon has become somewhat of an honorary Aussie over the years, having spent various lengthy stints living there with his family.

And while Affleck has great desires to finally visit Australia, saying Damon “raves” to him about it, he isn’t so eager to follow in the Jason Bourne star’s footsteps of stepping out and about with Hemsworth.

“Matt’s basically, as far as I can tell, an honorary citizen he is there so much – he’s friends with Chris Hemsworth and I think that shows enormous character of Matt to be friends with a guy that much younger and better looking than him,” Affleck laughed to the publication.

“Good in practice – but I don’t want to sit next to Chris Hemsworth in photographs, so I applaud Matt.

Actor Matt Damon is friends with Chris Hemsworth. Photo / FilmMagic

“But I’d love to come. I’m hoping one day Chris will invite me to come down and stay at his place, as long as I don’t have to take any shirtless pictures next to him.”

Damon spent six months living in Byron Bay while filming Thor: Love and Thunder in 2021, and in the years prior regularly visited Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky for family holidays with his wife Luciana Barroso and their four daughters.

Hemsworth well and truly introduced Damon to the Aussie way of life during his stints on our fine land.

The duo have left their combined mark all over the country together, including grabbing pies at a BP in the small WA town Carnarvon, taking trips to Kmart in Ballina (while the Oscars were unfolding in Hollywood, no less), coffee dates in NSW’s South West Slopes, a beachside Easter long weekend in Byron Bay and cheering on the Western Bulldogs at an AFL game in Melbourne.