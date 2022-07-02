Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky might have two young actors following in their footsteps. Photo / Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky might have two young actors following in their footsteps. Photo / Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's children are following in the footsteps of their famous parents.

People Magazine has reported that during a recent interview with Kevin McCarthy, Hemsworth revealed two of his children will make their blockbuster debut in his upcoming film, Thor: Love and Thunder.

The star - who shares a daughter India, 10, and twin sons, Tristan and Sasha, 8, with Pataky - said one of his twin boys and his daughter made cameos in the film revealing that his son plays a young version of Thor while his daughter "plays the character of Love".

"It's really cool. They really wanted to be in it," Hemsworth said.

However the star's offspring aren't the only ones with a family connection to appear in the film. Hemsworth also revealed his costars Christian Bale and Natalie Portman's children appear in the film as well as New Zealand director Taika Waititi's children.

The famous couple's children are rarely seen in public. Photo / Getty Images

"It felt like a one-off fun family experience. I don't want them to now go and be child stars and actors. It was just a special experience we all had," added Hemsworth. "They loved it, they had a great time."

The news comes after Hemsworth and Pataky hit the red carpet in Sydney for the premiere of the upcoming film earlier this week and brought along two of their three kids in a rare public outing.

Elsa Pataky, Chris Hemsworth and their kids Sasha and Tristan attend the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder. Photo / Getty Images

The star's daughter did not attend.

The actor, who has led the Thor franchise from the original film in 2011, smiled as he posed alongside his wife and their sons on the red carpet before the exclusive screening.

Hemsworth, 38, looked dapper in a shining black tuxedo and black shirt, while Pataky looked elegant in a black sequined evening gown, featuring a plunging neckline and cut-outs, and accessorised with gold heels and Bvlgari jewellery.

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi pose at the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder. Photo / Getty Images

Waititi, the film's New Zealand-born director, was also at the premiere and dressed up in a striped navy suit and white shirt.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, which saw Thor take off with the Guardians of the Galaxy, leaving Valkyrie in charge of New Asgard.

The movie, which was filmed in Sydney last year, stars the Guardians crew including Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan.

There are also cameos from the likes of Jeff Goldblum, Matt Damon, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Hemsworth and Sam Neill.

Thor: Love and Thunder hits New Zealand cinemas on July 7.