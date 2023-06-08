Chris Hemsworth has revealed what he really thinks about Thor: Love and Thunder. Photo / Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth has revealed his real thoughts on the latest Taika Waititi-directed Marvel film.

Speaking to British GQ, the Australian star said despite Thor: Love and Thunder being a box office success earning US$760.9 million ($1.2 billion), he believes the film was “too silly”.

“I cringe and laugh equally at it. I think we just had too much fun, it just became too silly.” the 39-year-old star said, adding, “It’s always hard being in the centre of it and having any real perspective … I love the process, it’s always a ride. But you just don’t know how people are going to respond.”

The actor also spoke about his children and their friends’ reactions to the films, noting “It’s a bunch of 8-year-olds critiquing my film. ‘We thought this one had too much humour, the action was cool but the VFX weren’t as good,’” he said, recalling their criticism.

This is not the first time a star of the film has criticised its storyline and filming experience.

Christian Bale - who played supervillain Gorr - said last October, months after its release, that the green-screen acting he had to do was “monotonous”.

Waititi directed the Australian actor in 2017 film Thor: Ragnarok, and again in 2022′s Thor: Love & Thunder with Hemsworth previously alluding to claims he was instrumental to Waititi becoming the director of the films.

Despite Waititi seeming to be a bit of an outside choice at first, having specialised before in smaller, quirkier movies such as Boy, vampire mockumentary What We Do In The Shadows and funny family film Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Hemsworth had been a fan of the director’s work for a long time and wanted to work alongside him.

“When I saw Boy I wanted to meet him and then sought him out. When I met him I said ‘I want to work with you’ and then when this opportunity came up it was just like ‘yes’. This is exactly what I felt Thor, the character, needed and what the world needed,” he said.

“His name came up among a handful of people and he was certainly the one I pointed to,” he said.

“But he got himself the job through true talent. But he had my vote.”



