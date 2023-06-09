Chris Hemsworth attends the Tyler Rake 2 premiere at Callao City Lights on June 7 in Madrid, Spain. Photo / Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth married Elsa Pataky back in 2020, but even after being with the Spanish actress for 13 years, the Thor actor still needs a bit of a hand when it comes to her native language.

Hemsworth was spotted with Spanish words scribbled on the palm of his hand at the premiere of his new Netflix film Extraction 2.

The 39-year-old was then snapped with the Spanish “cheat notes” clearly visible on his hand, which the actor found extremely amusing.

“After years of coming to Spain and being asked ‘has my Spanish improved’ I can safely say it’s in the palm of my hand,” he quipped in an Instagram post.

So what did the A-lister have scrawled on his hand? Hemsworth revealed the message while appearing on local TV programme El Hormiguero (The Anthill).

“‘I am very happy to be in Spain,’” he said. “Elsa wrote it [for] me.”

Hemsworth also revealed in the interview that his three kids, who he shares with Pataky – daughter India, 10, and twins son Tristan and Sasha, 9 – find it hilarious that their dad can’t speak or understand the language.

“I try, but I can’t. My children laugh at me when I try to have a conversation with them in Spanish,” he confessed on the show.

“”Sh*t, f**k, what happened? … I know that, that’s what my wife yells at me. The more she gets angry, the more she speaks Spanish.”

Pataky revealed on the Today show back in 2017 that she had given up trying to teach her Australian hubby Spanish and, instead, turned her focus to teaching their kids.

“He promised me, he said, ‘I’ll be speaking Spanish in two months.’ There we go, we have been together for six years,” Pataky disclosed on the breakfast programme.

The Fast Five actress can speak five languages: English, Spanish, Italian, French and Romanian.

“That’s important, that’s what my mum did to me, talked in Romanian. I start to speak in English, I’m like, ‘I don’t express myself great.’ I got used to making an effort to speak to [the kids] in Spanish.”