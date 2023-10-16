Chris Hemsworth's chef reveals the star never snacks on anything “boxed or canned”. Photo / AP

Chris Hemsworth enjoys “good quality beef” when he needs to bulk up for roles.

The 40-year-old actor’s private chef Sergio Perera has explained how the Thor star adjusts his meals to suit each project that he works on.

Speaking to news.com.au, Perera said: “Obviously the guy is a big boy, requires a lot of protein for the body he has.”

The chef - who has appeared on the TV show MasterChef Australia - added: “When it comes to building muscle, he just keeps it very clean with a lot of barbecuing - like meats and vegetables - and keeping it Mediterranean, which involves a lot of olive oil.”

Perera explained how Hemsworth never snacks on anything “boxed or canned” and eats a “hearty salad” on a daily basis.

The cook recalled: “One thing I did religiously with him, was every single day he would have one very large, hearty salad that consisted of raw and cooked vegetables, fermented products, nuts, seeds, and a lot of good fats with a piece of steak or a big piece of fish.”

Perera has been working with Extraction actor for more than a decade after he was contacted by the star’s wife, Elsa Pataky, who felt Chris needed assistance to cope with the physical demands of his Hollywood career.

The chef said: “He had just finished the first Thor movie, and he needed someone to help match his meal plan to his physical demands. And that’s how I came on board.

“I would sit with his trainer, who is one of his closest friends, and we would all work together on figuring out Chris’ goals.”

Perera enjoyed working with the actor so much that he even moved to Hemsworth’s native Australia.

He said: “I went there thinking I was only going to be there for a few months, but I ended up staying.”