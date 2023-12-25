Chris Hemsworth has caused a stir with fans after sharing new snaps of his Byron Bay home. Photo / Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth has caused a stir with fans after sharing new snaps of his Byron Bay home. Photo / Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth has shocked his clean-footed fans with his most recent Instagram post.

The Hollywood star shared a series of photos on his social media account showing fans new furniture in his home near Byron Bay, but it was the last picture that caught the attention of fans.

Standing with designer Lee Brennan, Hemsworth was snapped leaning against a wall in front of an arched door with the sole of his foot facing the camera.

While the post was intended to be a promotional piece for his friend Brennan’s handmade wooden furniture built from recycled materials, it instead became a forum for those talking about his dirt-covered feet, news.com.au reports.

One fan commented, “So no one’s talking about the feet in the last pictures,” earning more than 2000 likes, while another said, “Yo last pic is real struggle”.

A third person was quick to point out it’s a typical Australian trait to wear no shoes and end up with dirty feet as they wrote, “You can tell he is an Aussie, look at his feet lol.”

Others found the entire situation hilarious with one commenting, “It’s Australia no one wears shoes,” another added, “Being barefoot is a way of life here in Australia … especially in the warmer coastal areas.”

The star is commonly seen walking around Byron Bay without shoes on and has even caused a stir online before when fans found out he, his wife Elsa Pataky, and their three children, India Rose, 11, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan, 9, are often caught by paparazzi walking around the beachside town with no shoes on.

It comes after the Thor actor revealed he has overhauled his lifestyle to prioritise his brain health after learning he has an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

He discovered through genetic testing on his Limitless docuseries that his chances of developing the degenerative condition are eight to 10 times higher than average, and as a result he made several changes to his day-to-day life and routines.

Speaking to America’s Men’s Health magazine in October, he said: “Now, I’m incorporating more solitude into my life.

“I’ve always been pretty consistent with my exercise commitments, but lately I’ve really felt the importance of taking time for yourself without any outside voice or stimulation, and making time for stillness.”