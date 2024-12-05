Karl Puschmann: The movies I liked best in 2024

Joaquin Phoenix (left) and Lady Gaga (right) in Joker: Folie a Deux. Photo / Warner Bros

But we are not here to dwell on our personal failings and lapses of judgment. Let old mistakes be forgot and never brought to mind etc. Instead, let’s remember the good times. The happy times. The times the $20 admission felt like a steal.

Topping that list for me has to be Denis Villeneuve’s cerebral sci-fi action flick Dune: Part 2. When we talk of movies as an experience, this film is what we mean. A thrillingly brilliant realisation of an artistic vision that is strange and weird and frequently mind-blowing. And, by God, was the sound design ever incredible. Roll on Part 3.

Revving up dangerously close behind it was Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Which was another strange and weird, brilliantly realised artistic vision set on a mostly sandy planet. Director and co-writer George Miller’s bizarro, hyper-realised apocalyptic future was a totally chaotic thrill ride that like Mad Max: Fury Road before it, was mostly a calamitous, two-hour set-piece vehicle-based havoc and destruction.

I don’t know if “enjoyed” is the right word to use when talking about the gross-out body-horror satire The Substance. But this grotesque gonzo rollercoaster didn’t just tick my favoured boxes of “strange”’ and “weird”’ it mutated them in a viscerally horrifying fashion. If only it’d been set on a sandy desert instead of glitzy Los Angeles it may have placed higher on my list.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool & Wolverine.

And rounding out the blockbusters was Deadpool & Wolverine, whose meta-comedy, purposefully crude comedy, solid action spectacle and emotional sincerity proved the antidote to superhero fatigue.

As a good and responsible parent, I like to take my two children to the movies in the hopes that it will instil a lifelong love of the cinema. This frequently means I’m sitting through stuff I’d rather not be. This year it was serviceable but not really $20-worthy films like Kung-Fu Panda 4 and Inside Out 2. These are the sacrifices parents have to make.

But one film we got all behind was Bookworm. This local film directed by Ant Timpson and starring Elijah Wood and local discovery Nell Fisher (look out for her in the upcoming season of Stranger Things) was delightfully weird and strange and a loving throwback to the classic ‘80s style of family adventure films. Easily my pick for the family movie of the year.

Loren Taylor and Robbie Magasiva star in The Moon Is Upside Down. Photo / Rebecca McMillan

Elsewhere on the local front, arthouse dramedy The Moon is Upside Down was neither strange nor weird but still won me over with its jaded yet hopeful take on romance and its dry, dark humour. The Elizabeth Banks-led medical drama A Mistake was a relentlessly bleak, surgically executed film that was way more intense than a story revolving around hospital bureaucracy should be.

Of course, in this wondrous technological age in which we live theatres are no longer the only place movies are released. The streaming giants all beamed hundreds of new release, streaming-exclusive films of all genres and budgets straight into our homes.

But my faves tended to be the ones that I just collapsed in front of at the end of a long day, They didn’t ask anything more of me than to be simply entertained. This is why the ridiculous remake of the Patrick Swayze action-classic Road House tops my list of Best Direct-to-Streaming movies, 2024. It was gleefully over the top and more cheesy than a mozzarella pizza. But damn was it a rollicking, bone-crunchingly entertaining good time.

So there we have it. The best films I saw this year. Roll credits.