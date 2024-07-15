Showing snippets of filming where the cast are both in and out of character, fans got glimpses at the whole gang being back together, as well as the original four, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo).

In a voice-over, McLaughlin can be heard telling fans, “Like every season, you never know what to expect,” adding, “100 percent, the wait will be worth it.”

Schnapp added, “It’s just so exciting, I think this is going to be the best season yet.”

The original four in Stranger Things season 2. Picture / Netflix

Along with the exciting new storyline, the cast and crew are preparing to say goodbye to the show after over a decade of working together.

Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, shared just how big of a change that is: “I started when I was 10; I’m now turning 20 years old.” She added, “It feels very weird.”

While Sadie Sink, who stars as Max in the show, said, “We’re just kind of savouring every single moment,” as she walked through the enormous wardrobe department.

While very few details about the final season have been released to fans yet, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that three more actors, including Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, and Alex Breaux, will join the cast.

It’s unclear what their roles will entail.

(L to R) Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler and Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things.

Elsewhere, Maya Hawke told Podcrushed that there are eight episodes and that they are “very long”.

Season four also included lengthy episodes with seven and eight both equating to the length of a film while the season finale reached a total of two and a half hours, making it the longest episode in the series thus far.

Stranger Things was first released in 2016 and follows a group of teenagers as they battle the forces of a parallel universe.

Since its release, it has become one of Netflix’s biggest franchises.