Jennifer Lopez lifted the lid on her decision to cancel her tour on a recent episode of The Graham Norton Show. Photo / Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez hailed cancelling her tour as “the best thing she’d ever done”.

The 55-year-old singer and actress pulled the plug on her “This Is Me... Live” shows just weeks before they were due to begin in June, and though she has apologised to fans, she doesn’t regret taking a break from work to spend quality time with her 16-year-old twins Max and Emme – whom she has with ex-husband Marc Anthony – amid the breakdown of her marriage to Ben Affleck.

Speaking on Friday’s episode of The Graham Norton Show, she said: “I took the summer off to be home with the kids, which is the best thing I have ever done.”

“It was not like me to do that, so I always want to apologise to the fans.”

The On the Floor hitmaker recounted how she’d had an emotional encounter the day beforehand with a fan who told her she didn’t need to say sorry for the cancellation.