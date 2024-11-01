The question appeared to irritate Lopez and the 55-year-old abruptly stopped signing autographs and stormed off with her entourage as some fans begged her not to leave.

The Atlas star started dating Diddy in 1999 after meeting on the set of the music video for her debut single, If You Had My Love.

They went on to have a highly publicised romance for two years, during which they were engulfed by cheating scandals and were even involved in a nightclub shooting that saw them both arrested.

Diddy and Jennifer Lopez pictured in 2000. Photo / Getty Images

However, the charges were quickly dropped against the duo who would later call it quits in 2001.

Before Lopez’s relationship with the rap mogul, she was married to Ojani Noa, who claimed last week that Diddy played a significant role in the couple’s divorce.

The pair was married for less than one year from February 1997 to January 1998 – and according to Noa “part of that divorce was Diddy’s fault”.

Speaking on the Spanish-language talk show Despierta América, Noa said the marriage started to crumble when Lopez began working with Combs in New York on her debut album, On the 6.

Meanwhile, Noa remained in Los Angeles working at the singer’s then-restaurant Madre’s in Pasadena.

“There, in that distance, in that separation, was where the deception started,” he said.

Last month, Combs was arrested on charges of federal racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

The rapper has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and remains in jail at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center until his trial begin in May 2025.