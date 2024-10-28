Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Sean Combs: Judge denies Diddy’s request for gag order in sex trafficking case

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
More than 100 people, including dozens of children, have now spoken out to say they were victims of rape, sexual assault and sexual exploitation at the hands of US rapper 'Diddy'.

A judge has turned down Sean “Diddy” Combs’ request to stop information about his sex trafficking case from being leaked to the media – but has put a similar gag order in place instead.

New York judge Arun Subramanian responded to the plea from the rapper’s lawyers last Friday, reports Page Six.

He refused the terms proposed by Combs’ legal team, but has put an order in place requiring investigators, federal agents and the rapper’s lawyers to observe the laws preventing them from leaking information about the grand jury proceedings that could interfere with a fair trial.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' plea for a gag order in his sex trafficking case has been refused. Photo / Getty Images
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' plea for a gag order in his sex trafficking case has been refused. Photo / Getty Images

Subramanian wrote, “To be clear, this order isn’t based on a finding that there has been any wrongdoing thus far, as the Court has made no findings at this juncture relating to defendant’s allegations that information related to the case has been leaked.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The point of this order is to help ensure that nothing happens from now on that would interfere with a fair trial.”

Sean Combs' family members shown leaving a New York court after a pre-trial hearing for the rapper earlier this month. Photo / Getty Images
Sean Combs' family members shown leaving a New York court after a pre-trial hearing for the rapper earlier this month. Photo / Getty Images

Combs’ team declined to comment when approached by Page Six.

It comes after the rapper’s lawyers accused federal agents of leaking the security footage of him attacking his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura to the media.

They alleged that the feds gave the footage to CNN in May this year to “mortally wound the reputation and the prospect of Sean Combs successfully defending himself against these allegations”.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

They continued, “Rather than using the videotape as trial evidence, alongside other evidence that gives it context and meaning, the agents misused it in the most prejudicial and damaging way possible.”

However, federal agents denied they were behind the leak, telling the judge that the US government did not possess the video before CNN published it and that “there is thus no colorable factual basis for the defendant’s claim”.

Combs was arrested on September 16, charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution, and is in a New York prison awaiting trial.


Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment