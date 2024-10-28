More than 100 people, including dozens of children, have now spoken out to say they were victims of rape, sexual assault and sexual exploitation at the hands of US rapper 'Diddy'.

A judge has turned down Sean “Diddy” Combs’ request to stop information about his sex trafficking case from being leaked to the media – but has put a similar gag order in place instead.

New York judge Arun Subramanian responded to the plea from the rapper’s lawyers last Friday, reports Page Six.

He refused the terms proposed by Combs’ legal team, but has put an order in place requiring investigators, federal agents and the rapper’s lawyers to observe the laws preventing them from leaking information about the grand jury proceedings that could interfere with a fair trial.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' plea for a gag order in his sex trafficking case has been refused. Photo / Getty Images

Subramanian wrote, “To be clear, this order isn’t based on a finding that there has been any wrongdoing thus far, as the Court has made no findings at this juncture relating to defendant’s allegations that information related to the case has been leaked.