Jennifer Lopez is ‘unbothered’ and ‘at peace’ after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez is feeling “unbothered” and “at peace” after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck.
The singer/actress split from the Hollywood actor in April, and she filed for divorce on August 20 - the date of their second wedding anniversary - and now she has reflected on her first summer as a single woman since the break-up in a post on Instagram in which she shared snaps from the last few months.
Lopez captioned the post: “Oh, it was a summer”.
The snaps included pictures of the Jenny From The Block star spending time with her 16-year-old twins, Max and Emme, from her marriage to Marc Anthony, as well as a message which read: “Everything is unfolding in divine order”.