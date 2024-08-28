Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez separated after two years together. Photo / Getty Images

Speaking to People magazine, a source said Lopez and Affleck mutually decided “it’s time to move on” for various reasons.

While the reason for their split remains unknown, just days after the filing was made, rumours began circulating that Affleck was quietly seeing a new woman, Kathleen “Kick” Kennedy, Robert F Kennedy Jr’s daughter.

Multiple sources told the news outlet that the two had been “spending time together” since the Affleck and Lopez’s initial separation date in April.

One source even claimed Kennedy has always had a “celeb crush” on Affleck.

It’s not known how the two first met, but based on Kennedy’s interest in acting and writing, it’s likely they run in the same circles.

Now, a representative for Affleck, Jen Allen, has spoken out about the rumours, putting an end to any speculation. She bluntly told Fox News: “The rumours are not true.”

Affleck’s alleged friendship with Kennedy first caught fans attention after many noticed the philanthropist looks very similar to his ex-wife, now friend, Jennifer Garner.

Kathleen 'Kick' Kennedy has a striking similarity to Jennifer Garner according to fans. Photo / Getty Images

Taking to X, many pointed out the similarities, with one person writing: “Oh, so Ben Affleck was still chasing the Jen Garner illusion of happiness here. Kick Kennedy is seen here looking like a splitting image of Mrs Jennifer Affleck I in this.”

Another added: “Kick looks like a young Jennifer Garner.”

“This is crazy! Ok so I was surprised to see that Kick looks a lot like Jennifer Garner with bright lipstick,” someone else wrote.

Affleck and Garner tied the knot in in 2005 and after welcoming three children, they split in 2018 after 13 years of marriage.

The two remain close friends and have a strong co-parenting relationship.

On the same day Lopez filed for divorce from the actor, he was seen with Garner dropping their eldest daughter off at Yale University for her freshman year.

Lopez filed for divorce on the two-year anniversary of their second wedding in Georgia. Photo / On the JLO

Affleck and Lopez first met in 2001 and announced their engagement the following year. The pair were Hollywood’s sweethearts, so it was devastating for fans when they announced just days before their nuptials that they were postponing due to “excessive media attention”.

Unbeknown to the then-rising stars and the public, the postponement would last two decades, during which time Affleck and Lopez would marry and welcome children with other people.

After briefly reuniting for three years, it appears their love story has come to its end.