Only last month, the Daily Mail reported Affleck had been left blindsided by Lopez’s decision to break her silence on the divorce, after the singer described her heartbreak as “sad” and “scary” in a wide-ranging interview.
According to the Mail, Affleck had not been aware his ex-wife was planning on speaking out about their break-up in a new magazine spread, but admitted her history of publicly sharing personal details made it likely she could talk about it “forever”.
“Ben knows that she will talk about the break-up forever because she has made an album and films about their two relationships,” a source told the publication.
“He would love for her not to talk about it, but he feels she will always speak out.
“He didn’t get a heads-up that she was going to talk about their relationship, but he assumed that it would eventually happen. It is a part of his life just as much as anything else, he’s never going to get away from it.”
Affleck and Lopez’s marriage in 2022 attracted plenty of attention, fuelled by the singer’s love-inspired album This Is Me … Now, the corresponding musical film This Is Me … Now: A Love Story, and the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told.
“It feels lonely, unfamiliar, scary,” she told comedian Nikki Glaser.
“It feels sad. It feels desperate. But when you sit in those feelings and go, ‘These things are not going to kill me’, it’s like actually, I am capable of joy and happiness all by myself. Being in a relationship doesn’t define me.’