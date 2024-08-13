Momoa launched Meili, his own vodka brand, last year.

Tickets for the show are available now on ticketing site Moshtix.

Jason Momoa's band. Photo / Frontier Touring

Last month, Spy’s Ricardo Simich reported Momoa was returning to New Zealand to film his third production in the country.

Momoa will be back to film action movie The Wrecking Crew along with Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista. The film will reportedly be directed by DC Studios’ Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto.

Sources told Spy the film is set in Hawaii, where it will be partially filmed as well as in New Zealand, similar to Momoa’s Apple TV+ show Chief of War, which was filmed last year.

Momoa returned to Auckland last summer to film Minecraft alongside Jack Black. At the time, he claimed he was the reason for the All Blacks’ test match against Fiji in San Diego.

When it was announced, the actor posted a video to Instagram, saying, “I wanted to get the All Blacks, my favourite team of all time, to come to the US and play on US soil. They listened to me, they were like, ‘Jason, that’s a great idea, let’s do it’.”

“It’s the clash of the Pacific - it’s gonna happen. It’s all my idea. Don’t let the truth get in the way of a good story,” he added. “New Zealand, I love ya.”

The All Blacks’ official social media account commented, “Thanks for the idea brother, couldn’t have done it without you”, with a winking face emoji to show they were in on the joke.