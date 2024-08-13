Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment
Updated

Jason Momoa’s band Oof Tatata to play show at Auckland’s The Tuning Fork

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Jason Momoa has announced he'll be playing a show with his band in New Zealand next week. Photo / Getty Images

Jason Momoa has announced he'll be playing a show with his band in New Zealand next week. Photo / Getty Images

Jason Momoa counts Kiwis among his biggest fans, thanks to his roles in the Aquaman films, Fast X and New-Zealand made productions Minecraft and Chief of War.

Now, he’s returning to Aotearoa to entertain them in another form - with his band Oof Tatata, made up of Momoa himself, Mike Hayes and Kenny Dale.

The band will play a show at The Tuning Fork, next to Auckland venue Spark Arena, on Wednesday, August 21, Momoa revealed on his Instagram page.

“Doors open 7pm get your tickets at moshtix.co.nz,” the actor wrote. “Can’t wait to show u what we’ve been playing let’s celebrate with some @meilivodka,” he wrote, adding, “All my aloha j [sic].”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Momoa launched Meili, his own vodka brand, last year.

Tickets for the show are available now on ticketing site Moshtix.

Jason Momoa's band. Photo / Frontier Touring
Jason Momoa's band. Photo / Frontier Touring

Last month, Spy’s Ricardo Simich reported Momoa was returning to New Zealand to film his third production in the country.

Momoa will be back to film action movie The Wrecking Crew along with Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista. The film will reportedly be directed by DC Studios’ Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sources told Spy the film is set in Hawaii, where it will be partially filmed as well as in New Zealand, similar to Momoa’s Apple TV+ show Chief of War, which was filmed last year.

Momoa returned to Auckland last summer to film Minecraft alongside Jack Black. At the time, he claimed he was the reason for the All Blacks’ test match against Fiji in San Diego.

When it was announced, the actor posted a video to Instagram, saying, “I wanted to get the All Blacks, my favourite team of all time, to come to the US and play on US soil. They listened to me, they were like, ‘Jason, that’s a great idea, let’s do it’.”

“It’s the clash of the Pacific - it’s gonna happen. It’s all my idea. Don’t let the truth get in the way of a good story,” he added. “New Zealand, I love ya.”

The All Blacks’ official social media account commented, “Thanks for the idea brother, couldn’t have done it without you”, with a winking face emoji to show they were in on the joke.

Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment