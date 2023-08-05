Aquaman star Jason Momoa spotted cheering on All Blacks against Wallabies in Dunedin

Momoa told Newstalk ZB’s Jack Tame that "playing the villain is the best" in the new Fast X film and speaks about his ‘unexplainable’ connection to New Zealand. Video / Newstalk ZB

Hollywood superstar Jason Momoa has been seen cheering on the All Blacks in their test against the Wallabies at Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

The Aquaman star has made no secret of his love for the All Blacks.

Momoa first met the team in September 2022 when he arrived in New Zealand to film the new Apple TV+ series Chief of War, in which he is starring, writing, and executive producing.

Jason Momoa at the Bledisloe Cup international rugby test between the New Zealand All Blacks and Wallabies at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin. Photo / Sky Sport

The celebrity said he was “star-struck” to meet the All Blacks in Auckland, where the Hawaiian actor received signed jerseys from the players and posed for selfies with the equally-impressed ABs.

On Instagram, Momoa wrote that he was a “huge” All Blacks fan and thanked the team for the signed jerseys and for the “amazing memories”.

“I’m still smiling I’m so very thankful to have met u all mahalo for the signed jerseys... and amazing memories,” he wrote.

“Mahalo to my favourite team in the world.”

Momoa also attended the launch of the new All Blacks jersey last month.

“So thankful to be invited to the Adidas @allblacks Rugby World Cup Jersey Launch.”

“my babies meeting legends. my brothers @tana_umaga13 @ofatuungafasi @calebpressley all my aloha to the new team. see u in dunedin aloha j”

After spending several months in New Zealand filming his new TV show Chief of War, Momoa said goodbye to New Zealand in June

He returned last month to film the Minecraft movie, however, filming has been postponed due to the Hollywood writers and actors strike.

Momoa was welcomed to the country last September with a fitting pōwhiri. He went on to walk the Fast X red carpet and hang out with several All Blacks, and was snapped relaxing in Herne Bay with league legend Ruben Wiki and drinking kava.

And a very flirty exchange between the star and ZM’s Hayley Sproull saw the radio host nearly offer her hand in marriage and captured a sneaky picture of the two where she is seen sitting on his lap.

The actor also spoke to the Herald and shared details of his time in the country - including recent trips he had been taking around the North Island, his hopes of getting down to Queenstown and even his favourite Kiwi delicacy before he went on to appear at the Fast X red carpet event at Sylvia Park.



