This week we’ve been drinking vodka cocktails with Jason Momoa, visiting a cool new bottle shop specialising in organic and biodynamic wines, and eating pies from a Blenheim classic.

Book in for a groundbreaking vegan yum cha

They’re calling it Auckland’s first-ever vegan yum cha. Plant-based restaurant East is launching a completely plant-based yum cha menu on Sundays from 12pm to 3pm. Great news for anyone who’s wanted to partake in the joy of yum cha but has found the menu restricting, the East version will recreate traditional favourites like char siu bao with sticky jackfruit, and sheng jian bao with wood ear mushrooms instead of pork. The yum cha menu has been designed by executive chef Stuart Marsden (ex Woodpecker Hill, Mamasan and Finn’s Beach Club in Bali) and head chef Vincent Yan, originally from Guangzhou, who has worked at Cantonese restaurants in five-star hotels across Hong Kong and Macau. The East team promises their yum cha menu doesn’t sacrifice on flavour, and if the daily menu is anything to go by (East is a Viva Top 50 Auckland Restaurant), we’d say it’s well worth a try. Yum cha at East begins on Sunday, 3 September, 2023, and will run every Sunday from 12pm to 3pm. Bookings are strongly encouraged via Easteats.co.nz. 63-67 Nelson St, central city.

The line-up at By the Bottle in Mt Eden, Auckland.

By the Bottle opens on Mt Eden Rd, Auckland

Viva paid a visit to the new bottle store By the Bottle on Mt Eden Rd next door to Wild Wheat and found a very chic space with an excellent curation of organic, natural and biodynamic wines, plus a great selection of boutique local liquors like the Hastings Distillery range, and gins from Island Gin and Roots Marlborough. By The Bottle began as an online store in 2020, the brainchild of sommeliers and brothers Pete and John Connell (you might recognise their faces from Ahi and Onslow), and marketer Ashley Roberts with an aim of championing artisanal wine producers. The shelves are filled with some of New Zealand’s best wines, like Viva Supreme Winery Winner Churton — their range of Natural State Wines are on offer, as well as Halcyon Days, The Huntress, Neudorf and many more. There’s also a strong selection of non-alcoholic options, like the excellent Non range. Find By the Bottle at 811 Mt Eden Rd and online at Bythebottle.co.nz

Daily Bread’s Britomart Flagship, its largest, is housed in a heritage-listed building. Photo / Supplied

Daily Bread’s super-sized Flagship opens in Britomart

Daily Bread’s newest and largest outpost has opened in Britomart — a 300-square-metre space in a heritage-listed building between Galway and Customs St, opposite Britomart train station. The new bakery fits 116 indoors with extra seating outside in Galway St. It’s been a long time coming, says Daily Bread’s Jess Wilson, and a “true labour of love” and the team “couldn’t be more proud”. This will be the flagship for Daily Bread, which has seen its outposts in Ponsonby, Point Chev and a city kiosk in Federal Square flourish since it launched in 2018. The interiors have been renovated by Peddlethorp Architects, with exposed brick, wooden floors, high ceilings and plenty of natural light. The concrete-coloured tabletops, banquettes and chairs that fill the space have been custom designed by Sgurr. A huge counter displays Daily Bread’s freshly made pastries and bread, but there will also be an a la carte menu for dining in — items like scrambled eggs on toast, toasted bagels, thick-cut fries and salads, and a selection of wine, beer and cocktails (this venue’s license is due to come through in one-two weeks). Open every day from 7am until 3pm.

Almighty's new Pear Sparkling Water. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Almighty has a new flavour of sparkling water

We’re big fans of the Almighty range of sparkling waters. They were even highlighted in Viva’s Crushing On column last year, in which they were described as “subtly infused with real fruit, these sparkling waters are made without sugar and housed in pleasing pastel cans, with 10 per cent of the profit going to Edible Educated, which helps teach students about soil, sun and plants”. The latest in the range is the new Pear flavour, which the almighty team says captures not just the flavour of pear, but its very essence with “a drink the gracefully balances its light, pear flavour with a bold and eye-catching appearance, making it a treat for the senses”. As well as being great on its own, it’s said to pear well (see what we did there) with a cheeseboard or salad. $11 for a six-pack, from Countdowns across NZ.

Supreme's Expresso cap. Photo / Supplied

Supreme turns 30, celebrates with merch

New Zealand coffee company Supreme — that of the iconic red packaging — turns 30 this August and has a range of sweet merch and events to celebrate. Founded in August 1993 by Chris Dillon and Maggie Wells, Coffee Supreme’s first cafe, Wellington’s Red’s, became a fast favourite and set the duo on a path to becoming leaders of New Zealand’s emerging coffee culture. Today Coffee Supreme has expanded into Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney and Tokyo and is a go-to blend for many top NZ cafes. To celebrate the 30-year milestone, Coffee Supreme has some merch for sale, like special coffee tins and our fave, the ‘Expresso’ hat, $45, which is available at the Coffee Supreme store.

A bottle of Cask Martin whiskey, which its creators say personifies the warmth and charm of an evening at Bar Martin.

Cask Martin is a new whisky collab from a couple of local legends

Now for a collab made in heaven: neighbourhood wine bar Bar Martin and local whiskey producer Thomson Whisky have joined forces to create a limited edition whisky that reflects their shared passion for simple things done well. The idea came to Bar Martin’s Ruben Maurice and Thomson’s head distiller Mat Thomson over a glass of whisky. Some cask samples appeared at their shared table and Cask Martin was born. With tasting notes of malt biscuits, orange zest and dark chocolate, this bottling celebrates ‘local’ with New Zealand-grown malted barley, distilled at the Thomson Whisky distillery, and aged in ex-pinot noir casks sourced from a nearby winery.

Cask Martin is premium New Zealand whisky that its creators say personifies the warmth and charm of an evening at Bar Martin — which the Viva team can attest to being a great time. Thomson Whisky is New Zealand’s most awarded whisky distillery with a focus on celebrating local ingredients, as well as quality and innovation over volume. Cask Martin is priced at $155 and is available from Thomsonwhisky.co.nz or selected whisky specialists nationwide.

Viva wine editor Dr Jo Burzynska. Photo / Babiche Martens Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Discover Aotearoa’s top 50 wines in Viva’s NZ Wine Awards for 2023

In case you missed it, Viva showcased 50 of New Zealand’s most thrilling wineries, and a top wine from each, in our inaugural NZ Wine Awards. Selected by wine editor Jo Burzynska, these wineries represent those that are consistently producing excellent wines. “These awards celebrate the achievements of wineries in an era when the best create wines that express the unique places in which they’re grown,” says Jo. “Many on this list work organically, as synthetic chemicals can disrupt and destroy the natural character of a vineyard. All have a sensitive touch in the winery, and many also embrace minimal intervention winemaking that best preserves the distinctive character of well-grown grapes.” Discover the top 50 NZ wineries here.

A snapshot of wine bar Flor. Photo / Annabel Dickson

New opening: wine bar Flor

We were sad to see the closing of Karangahape restaurant Alta, a kitchen turning out unique plates of food and seriously good cocktails. Now 366 Karangape Rd has returned to its wine bar roots (before Alta, it was wine bar and pizza spot Clay, which we also miss), with the space reimagined as Flor wine bar by Dan Gillett of Everyday Wine — who was also involved with Clay, and the wine list at Alta. Flor is serving a selection of natural wines by the glass and bottle, many of which you can find several doors down at the Everyday Wine bottle store. To eat, there are small plates designed to share like chicken tenders with creme fraiche and pickled cucumber, and strawberries with tomatoes and sage. The space hasn’t changed too much, with the same ceramic tile floor and sweet outdoor courtyard. 366 Karangahape Rd, central city.

Soul Bar introduces a host of wine events this September. Photo / Parker

Book in for Soul Bar’s wine events

Viaduct restaurant Soul Bar has a roster of wine events happening in September, from collaborations with award-winning wineries to an intro to cool-climate wines. Viva likes the sound of Wine Wonder Women on September 6, in which Soul’s Baily Munn and Naomi Harris from Procure Wines introduce attendees to five women making their mark on the international wine scene, from France to South Australia to Central Otago. Tickets are $49pp and include canapes and five wine tastings. A Craggy Range x Soul dinner on September 20 will see a Viva top 50 winery and Viva top 50 restaurant come together to create a special dinner, with matching wines. To book, call (09) 356 7249, or email enquiries@soulbar.co.nz.

Jason Momoa mixing drinks. Photo / Supplied

Jason Momoa’s Meili vodka comes to New Zealand

Adrenaline-seekers balancing the Sky Tower’s perilous 192m tall Sky Walk were surprised with another, unexpected thrill a couple of weeks ago, as Jason Momoa waved cheerily out of The Sugar Club window. Momoa visited the Sky Tower to celebrate the New Zealand launch of his vodka, Meili, meeting a handful of journalists and excited SkyCity staff for a tasting. Upon arrival, a punchy cocktail was served to guests, which featured a topping of briny and sharp oyster foam.

After paying the bartender a compliment for the drink, Momoa poured several hearty glasses of neat vodka and invited his guests to sample the liquor straight. During the tasting, he talked about the seven-year process that led to the creation of the final concoction. The Game of Thrones actor worked in partnership with friend Blaine Halvorson, sourcing water from Hawaii and distilling it just once. Not a fan of vodka prior to this process (he unapologetically called other varieties “shitty”), Momoa highlighted that it was important to him that the drink was tasty in any form; straight, mixed, warm or ice cold.

When sipped straight, Meili goes down smooth. It’s a little mild, which would make it a great accompaniment for more subtle tonics and mixers. It is also delivered in a lovely bottle, made from 100 per cent post-consumer recycled glass. It looks like it should be floating in the ocean carrying a long-lost message — a fitting vessel for Aquaman’s favourite drink. Meili is $80 from most good liquor stores, and is being served up across bars and restaurants in SkyCity with various celebratory cocktails. Head to Masu by Nic Watt, The Sugar Club, Skybar, Orbit 360 Dining, Cassia and Flare for sour, sweet, citrusy and coffee-infused mixes.

The pie line-up at The Burleigh in Blenheim. Photo / @The_Burleigh

What the Viva team has been eating this week...

Anchovy butter from Lilian

“I went to Lilian this week for the first time in months. The woodfired bread at Lilian is one of those menu items about town you can’t deny, with its soft texture and distinctive silhouette. Great, of course, with some EVOO, but truly amazing with a side of anchovy and caramelised onion butter. I wish I had a photo to share but will have to describe it instead: perfectly salty, not too fishy and even better on the edge of one of its pizza crusts.” — Dan Ahwa, fashion and creative director

Pork belly pie from The Burleigh

“With pies a hot topic of public interest right now — the nation’s annual, headline-making “best” recently anointed for another year — I wish to further the debate by sharing with you what I think is the best in the land, courtesy of The Burleigh in Blenheim. I’ve had a lot of pies in my time, and still hold firm to its pork belly iteration being unbeatable. Famous amongst locals, these require a trip to Marlborough, and in good news, as my partner discovered last week, can be purchased frozen. Naturally, he performed pie mule duties (a love language) and brought a few home. Cooked in the oven, I can confirm they’re just as good as when bought hot from the bakery. Encased in perfectly golden pastry, with rich pork belly inside, it’s a truly decadent experience on a cold winter’s night. Still the best.” — Emma Gleason, commercial editor