What We’ve Been Crushing On This April

Love languages are a personal phenomenon, a special indicator of the things that tug at our heartstrings. Here’s a selection of things that recently left that warm fuzzy feeling.

Comme Si socks "It was this month that I discovered Comme Si and its assortment of truly delightful socks. Priced at roughly $45 per pair and made in Italy, they're undoubtedly haughty, but you'd be hard-pressed to find me ignoring a sock set. The brand also does equally adorable boxers for women in Italian cotton poplin, and a lengthier boxer-meets-trouser, and rest assured I will be lounging in them." Commesi.com Julia Gessler, digital and production journalist

Almighty sparkling water "I am crushing on Almighty's range of fruit-flavoured sparkling water. There's nothing new about these special cans (except for the recently added Passionfruit number), but my affection for them has only grown as I've worked my way through every flavour. Subtly infused with real fruit, these sparkling waters are made without sugar and housed in pleasing pastel cans, with 10 per cent of the profit going to Edible Educated, which helps teach students about soil, sun and plants. In descending order, I best enjoy hooning the Peach & Ginger (so refreshing and the subtle ginger extract almost feels restorative); Blood Orange (a summer holiday in a can) and Yuzu Lime (multi-layered citrus hit and a real pick me up)." Drinkalmighty.com Johanna Thornton, deputy editor

After Work Drinks podcast "I'm currently #CrushingOn the After Work Drinks podcast with hosts Isabelle Truman and Grace O'Neill. I'm in so deep I even subscribed to their Patreon when AWD launched on the platform late last year. Every episode is the perfect balance of hilarious yet thought-provoking chats between friends over an after-work bevvy (a recent episode about what gives women "the ick" had me laughing maniacally in my car). New episodes are released every Friday and Saturday, and I swear it's one of the highlights of my week (sad but true)." Ashleigh Cometti, beauty editor

L'Oreal Professionnel Steampod 3.0 "My lovely hairstylist Bindy from Biba Salon in Birkenhead put me onto the L'Oreal Professionnel Steampod 3.0. As someone who has tried just about every tool under the sun to tame my frizz-prone hair, these hot plates with a built-in comb have been a game-changer, smoothing my hair relatively quickly without drying it out and exacerbating the problem. The Steampod deals to frustrating follicles by infusing the strands with steam at a temperature designed to reduce heat damage. Figuring out how to put waves in is a work in progress but I like that it doesn't forgo volume for sleek, glossy locks. Available from Biba.co.nz and select salons." Rebecca Barry Hill, writer

Arnsdorf skirt "I've been looking for a mini skirt for a while now, and my personal requirements quality fabric, clean silhouette, dark hue, short-but-not-too-short proved elusive. Some couch scrolling over the weekend led me to this charming number by Australian brand Arnsdorf, a brand with an appealing ethos of slow and locally made. It's a great skirt. I plan to wear this with chunky sweaters, loafers, and a long coat." Arnsdorf.com.au Emma Gleason, commercial editor Advertisement Advertise with NZME.