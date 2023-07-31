This week we’re enjoying playful cocktails at Ponsonby’s newest bar, Bar Beluga, having endless glasses of prosecco in celebration of World Prosecco Day, and eating our way through a new brunch menu at Kingi.

Enjoy a four-course menu at Sidart

Fine dining restaurant (and Viva Top 50 Auckland Restaurant) Sidart has introduced a great-sounding, four-course set menu for $100 per person. The ‘Taste of Sidart’ menu consists of chef Lesley Chandra’s favourite dishes from the current winter menu — dishes like a savoury croissant with Marmite custard; porcini meringue with black truffle; Hokkaido scallop with kohlrabi, coconut and yuzu; lamb with fenugreek oil, charred leek, pistachio puree and desserts like Milk & Rhubarb (featuring Dreamview Creamery milk ice cream, poached rhubarb, almond financier cream, sorrel granita and milk skin).

The four-course menu builds on Sidart’s more extensive nine, 12 and 16-course menus, offering a shorter, more relaxed dining experience. Diners can also add a non-alcoholic pairing to their chosen menu, with the beverage team at Sidart working on a range of innovative booze-free drinks like a carrot and ginger brew with mandarin juice; iced hibiscus and beetroot tea, and a pear and nasturtium spritz. Delish!

Sidart is open for dinner from Tuesday to Saturday and for lunch on Saturdays. For the full menu and to book, click here.

Have a tamarillo cocktail at Ponsonby’s new watering hole, Bar Beluga, at Rose Alley. Photo / Malcolm Campbell

Try out Ponsonby’s new cocktail bar in Rose Alley

Bar Beluga has opened in the new Rose Alley development on Rose Rd, a co-op food, drink and office space a stone’s throw from Ponsonby Rd, where the Vodka Room once was. Bar Beluga is operated by Paddy Dillon, who has worked in Auckland’s bar scene for 13 years across Savor Group and Britomart Hospitality. Paddy, a passionate mixologist, will serve seasonal twists on classics such as the tamarillo cocktail with tequila, mezcal, tamarillo and orange blossom; and playful options such as School Camp, a spiced rum cocktail topped with Raro foam. There’s also a thoughtful curation of beer (like Sawmill on tap) and natural wines, and simple snacks such as tater tots with Calabrian chilli aioli; baby carrots with ricotta, hot honey and pistachio; and toasties served with crisps and mustard.

At Rose Alley you’ll also find woodfired pizza from Pizza Monkey — try the miso mushroom with charred onions and miso cream; or the buffalo chicken, topped with ranch, spring onions and jalapenos — and Ponsonby’s first bubble tea shop, Twentea, where the team use freshly brewed tea and Malaysian ingredients for an elevated version of the popular drink, such as jasmine tea and orange, or durian latte. Viva understands more tenancies are coming soon, with a coffee spot planned for the front entrance to the arcade — stay tuned. 5 Rose Rd, Ponsonby

Italian restaurant Bossi will be hosting a bottomless brunch event it’s calling Domenica Frizzante (Bubbly Sunday). Photo / Supplied Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Celebrate Prosecco Day at Bossi

There might be a day for everything, but we can get behind Prosecco Day on Sunday, August 13. Italian restaurant Bossi has big plans to celebrate, with a bottomless brunch event it’s calling Domenica Frizzante (Bubbly Sunday). The star of the show will be prosecco, an Italian DOC or DOCG white wine produced in the Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia regions.

Located in downtown Auckland, Bossi is opening its doors on Sunday especially for the event (its regular trading days are Monday to Saturday), with executive chef Shaun Dowling preparing a three-course menu with a choice of starters like piadina flatbread with tapenade, prosciutto crudo, anchovy and basil emulsion or polenta bruschetta with pickles, quail eggs, mortadella and rocket and a main course choice of short rib risotto with crispy leeks, or fettuccine with nduja, mascarpone and lemon basil crumb. For dessert, there will be chocolate or negroni cannoli. To drink, enjoy endless Divici Prosecco, which the Bossi team says is crisp, refreshing and easy to drink.

There will be two sittings of Domenica Frizzante from 11am to 1pm and 1pm to 3pm on Sunday, August 13. Priced at $89 per person or $59 per person for non-drinkers. Book now at Bossi.co.nz. 10 Commerce St, Auckland

Bottoms Up, the Rooftop at QT's new bottomless brunch, will have limitless sangria, Aperol spritzes, bellinis, mimosas and rosé. Photo / Supplied

Enjoy bottomless brunch with rooftop views

Speaking of endless glasses of bubbly, Rooftop at QT has joined the bottomless brunch party with its new offering Bottoms Up every Sunday from 12pm to 4pm throughout August. For $95 brunch-goers can enjoy limitless sangria, Aperol spritzes, bellinis, mimosas and rosé and a menu of Mediterranean-style tapas like flatbreads and paella. Each Bottoms Up sitting is limited to two hours, and a DJ sets up from 2pm onwards. Rooftop at QT is on the top floor of the QT Hotel, offering views out over the Viaduct. To book, click here.

Kingi's flatbread with egg, prosciutto and bechamel. Photo / Supplied

Have brunch at Kingi

The Viva team enjoyed a workday breakfast at Kingi recently to sample the restaurant’s new brunch menu. Kingi now offers breakfast until 2.30pm on weekends, which we love, and a late breakfast is the perfect idea for a restaurant based in the lobby of Hotel Britomart, with international guests operating in different time zones. On the day we visited, there were some VIP visitors: none other than members of the US women’s football team. After a round of excellent coffees, we ordered two new menu items: the huevos rancheros, which consist of black beans and a fried egg atop a charred piece of Daily Bread sourdough, with a dollop of whipped avocado and lime on the side; and the flatbread topped with egg, prosciutto and a generous amount of bechamel and parmesan. Two Southland cheese rolls for the table were another must-order. If you like a sweeter breakfast, the banana pancakes with raspberry, hazelnuts and maple syrup are another new addition. Book here. Find Kingi at Tuawhiti Lane, 29 Galway St, Britomart Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

Herne Bay Foodstore cheese scones.

Sample Auckland’s best scones

In case you missed it, the Viva team has been on a mission to sample every scone in Auckland to crown some of our favourites. An object of national obsession — some people even call themselves #sconnisseurs — and one reliably found on cafe benches around Tāmaki Makaurau, the humble cheese scone is a comforting and divisive baked good. Everyone has their favourite, whether a trusted neighbourhood spot or further afield, a pilgrimage that they’re willing to schlep across our congested city for. Most on our list are traditional, though some branch out with supplementary ingredients. Whether you’re a scone puritan or enjoy creative flair with your morning tea, you’ll enjoy our round-up of the best here.

Black Robin gin is distilled with botanicals including horpoito.

Try an award-winning gin

Black Robin Rare Gin has won a gold medal at the 2023 International Spirits Challenge (ISC). The ISC is billed as the premier event awarding outstanding quality spirits from around the world, with blind tastings held over 23 days by 75 industry professionals. Black Robin gin is the creation of Tauranga-based Simply Pure, which produces a range of award-winning premium spirits while keeping the environment top of mind. It donates $5 from the purchase of its gin to charity partners aimed at protecting NZ flora and fauna.

Simply Pure co-owner Irmengard Deinlein says: “This ISC Gold is not just a win for us, it gives customers another great reason to try Black Robin Rare Gin, boosting our conservation efforts.” Named after the critically endangered Black Robin, the gin reflects Simply Pure’s dedication to sustainability and conservation. “Our conservation efforts are at the heart of everything we do, and this award is a testament to that passion,” says Irmengard.

Conservation efforts aside, this is a really nice gin! $84 for 700ml, available here.

The Passionfruit Martini from Batched is made using New Zealand vodka with a hint of vanilla.

Drink a passionfruit martini

While some premixed drinks don’t cut the mustard, the Batched range of pre-mixed cocktails is rather good. Viva likes the Salted Grapefruit Margarita — a sweet and tangy combo that puts a twist on a classic margarita and provides a cocktail in an instant, without the need to juice any limes or salt any rims. Now, Batched has a new flavour: Passionfruit Martini, made using New Zealand vodka with a hint of vanilla. Did you know the addition of a shot of prosecco to sip alongside a passionfruit martini turns it into a Pornstar Martini? Lizzy Yeo from Batched says: “Douglas Ankrah invented the Pornstar Martini in 2002 for his newly opened Townhouse bar in London, inspired by a cocktail in his hometown of Cape Town. This martini has struck a chord with imbibers seeking a fun and playful cocktail that’s as delicious as it is Instagram-worthy.” Find Batched Passionfruit Martini for $50 from all good liquor stores.

The Avo Tree x Duck Island icecream. Photo / Supplied

Sample an avocado ice cream

It was World Avocado Day this week and in honour of this special day, we have to mention a new collaboration between Duck Island and The Avo Tree: an avocado ice cream. The new flavour is on offer at all Duck Island Scoop Stores while stocks last and features avocado and Rice Bubble-based ice cream with clusters of chewy Rice Bubbles. For those who haven’t heard of The Avo Tree, its subscription-based service provides a range of fresh avocados, sourced from across New Zealand.

Drunken noodles at Daisy Chang. Photo / Babiche Martens

Eat your way around Howick with Elemental AKL

Elemental AKL is still running, with events taking place across Auckland in celebration of the city’s art, food and music. On Saturday, August 5, join a food tour of Howick Village’s best dining spots for a three-course, three-hour culinary journey. Participants will experience one course at each restaurant, with participating restaurants including Daisy Chang, The Apothecary, Rombus and more. Tickets are $90 per person, available here.

New happenings at Madame George

As dining out editor Jesse Mulligan reported last week, Madame George has welcomed a new dining room, called El Comedor, and some new staff: two fantastic chefs, plus a floor manager direct from Central (the best restaurant on the planet according to the latest World’s 50 Best Restaurants).

Madame George’s owner Pablo Arrasco Paz explained the new arrivals in a recent newsletter, saying “Going to Peru on my latest trip, via New York and LA, I was fortunate to meet some very talented professionals and after years of meticulous planning and hard work, I take immense pleasure in introducing our new team members, Carlos de la Cruz and Frida Solana, our exceptionally talented chefs hailing from Peru and Mexico. In addition, I would like to warmly welcome Vicente Gonzalez, our accomplished restaurant manager with previous experience at the esteemed restaurant, Central, in Lima. Together, they have seamlessly integrated into our team and have found their next home with us at Madame George.”

The menu at Madame George will stay largely the same, with some “naughty-licious (naughty and delicious)” additions, says Pablo. “Madame George food captures your interest but is humble. It’s food that is simple in presentation and puts complexity into the flavour, and together with our cocktails and wines will make your dining experience fun and memorable.” 490 Karangahape Rd, central city

Wild Game has won New Zealand’s top bacon award.

Who makes NZ’s best bacon?

Wild Game in Hastings has taken out New Zealand’s top bacon award with its middle eye/loin entry and New Zealand’s best ham award for its boneless ham in the 100% New Zealand Bacon & Ham Awards. Wild Game owners Jordan and Varnnah Hamilton-Bicknell have a boutique butchery in Camberley, Hastings where they source their pork from Dean Nikora of nearby Crackling Good Farm.

Jordan started his butchery trade at the age of 15 in a butcher shop in Woodville. After working six years for the previous owner of Wild Game, Jordan took over the business. Jordan says, “It blows me away to be the supreme winner of both the bacon and ham awards. It’s the first time I have entered and I never thought I would win both. My secret is really just keeping it real, creating old-school bacon and ham, using good-quality New Zealand pork — keeping it simple and doing it well.”

Judging took place over three days, with a team of butchers and culinary experts inspecting and sampling Aotearoa’s finest bacon and ham products produced from New Zealand pork. Judge and food writer Ginny Grant said it was wonderful to see such a high standard of entries this year. “The Supreme Bacon winner was a great piece of bacon with a lovely balance of flavour. Smoke didn’t dominate and most importantly it tasted of pork.” Check out the rest of the finalists here.

Pizza from Manaia Kitchen & Bar in Tairua. “The best gluten-free woodfired pizza I have ever eaten,” says beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti Photo / Supplied

This week, the Viva team has been eating (and drinking)...

Celeriac schnitzel from Ragtag

“I recently tried Ragtag for the first time at a friend’s birthday dinner and was amazed and delighted at the broad menu. My favourite dish and one I will go back for is the celeriac schnitzel with queso and pimento salsa. Definitely an underdog on the menu sitting alongside smoked lamb and market fish but this dish was packed with flavour and substance and was a crowd favourite all around. Served with either duck fat tacos or regular tacos, it should be on your must-try list immediately.” — Annabel Dickson, fashion assistant

Fries and olive oil martinis from Palmer Bar

“On a recent Viva planning day, the team enjoyed a brainstorming session at chic new co-workspace Alberts followed by an after-work drink at Palmer Bar, which has a balcony that overlooks lower Albert St, Commercial Bay and the waterfront. Palmer’s cocktail menu is great but I couldn’t go past the Olive Oil Martini, which is oil-washed gin with dry vermouth, rosemary and thyme, served in the perfect coupe-like martini glass. On the side, you get an extra shot glass containing three green olives on ice. Shoestring fries with buttermilk mayo were the perfect foil for this strong and sophisticated drink.” — Johanna Thornton, deputy editor

Pizza from Manaia Kitchen & Bar

“How’s this for a huge claim? The best gluten-free woodfired pizza I have ever eaten was from Manaia Kitchen & Bar in Tairua. I went there a couple of weeks ago with a group of girlfriends, and we all chose a pizza to share. I felt a bit sorry for my friend who was forced to order a gluten-free version with me (gluten-free pizza bases tend to resemble cardboard over something edible) but this version was beautifully doughy and thick and tasted just like the real deal. The pizza we tried was loaded with shredded beef cheek, chorizo and goat’s cheese, and I’ve been dreaming about it ever since.” — Ashleigh Cometti, beauty editor

Chocolate mousse from Cazador

“Blame my childlike dessert palate — I have a proclivity to sweets that are soft, simple and either chocolate or vanilla flavoured — because mousse is my absolute favourite. The best one in Tāmaki Makaurau can be found at Cazador on Dominion Rd, and I enjoyed this last weekend on a visit for my birthday. No matter how full you are there is always room for mousse, and theirs, dark chocolate with candied orange and toasted nuts, is just divine; it’s been on the menu for more than 30 years. If you’re lucky and it’s a quiet night, you might even be able to stop by for a dessert-only seating, and I recommend ordering a Turkish coffee with it (also the best one I’ve had in this city).” — Emma Gleason, commercial editor