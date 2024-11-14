“Sutton and Hugh’s relationship is the reason Hugh and Deb [separated],” a source reportedly close to Foster told Us Weekly. “A lot of people on Broadway knew, and we kept it quiet because both of them are so nice and great people. Everyone respected their privacy. But there was an affair and overlap. They are really happy now.”

An industry source added to Us Weekly that Furness was “blindsided” when she discovered Jackman and Sutton had allegedly been engaged in an “affair through the run of the show”, branding it “Broadway’s worst-kept secret”.

A friend of the couple told the outlet that Furness was “devastated” to discover Jackman had been “unfaithful”, adding that “many people were shocked [Hugh] could do this to her”.

It’s currently unclear when the alleged affair began, and at the time of writing, Jackman and Foster haven’t publicly confirmed their relationship.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster attend the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Reports about the rumoured romance came days after Foster, 49, filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years, Ocean’s Eleven screenwriter Ted Griffin, on October 22 in New York County Supreme Court; a little over a year after Jackman and Furness announced their separation in a joint statement to People on September 16, 2023.

Sources told Page Six last month the purported couple have been keeping their relationship under wraps, despite spending “all of their free time together”.

The source claimed the pair have been “sneaking around” in order to maintain a low profile, while another insider alleged Jackman and Foster were “100%” an item and wanted “to spend the rest of their lives together”.

Another source said while the two “go out of their way to hide it”, their romance is “common knowledge” in certain circles.

A 2022 interview with Jackman about The Music Man resurfaced amid the reports last month, during which he gushed: “Sutton Foster is just a dream.”

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness attend the 2023 Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images

Jackman and Furness’ relationship also began as co-stars, with the two falling in love on the set of the Australian television series Correlli in 1995.

The Wolverine star and Furness adopted Oscar, 24, in 2000 and Ava, 19, in 2005, while Foster shares an adopted daughter, Emily, with Griffin.

Foster is predominantly known for her work on the Broadway stage, but has also appeared on the small screen. She had lead roles on the comedy-drama series’ Bunheads (2012-2013) and Younger (2015-2021), and appeared in three episodes of Flight of the Conchords in 2007.

She has twice won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, with her Broadway credits including Thoroughly Modern Millie, Anything Goes, Grease, Little Women, Shrek the Musical, Violet, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and The Music Man. She is currently starring as Princess Winnifred in Lear deBessonet’s Broadway revival of the musical Once Upon a Mattress.

Meanwhile, Jackman reprised his role as Wolverine in the July release Deadpool & Wolverine, and is next set to star in the upcoming comedy-thriller film Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie and Song Sung Blue, an upcoming musical drama.

Earlier this year, Furness got candid about her life after the highly publicised split and reflected on her new chapter as a single woman.

“[I learned] that I’m strong and resilient,” the actor revealed to People in May, admitting it had been a “year of evolution”.