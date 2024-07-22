Dragon-scourged King Aegon, now out of his coma, is terrorised by his brother, but gets unexpected comfort from sneaky Larys, who feels slighted by Aemond. He’s now Aegon’s only real supporter, even if Larys is still mostly looking out for Larys.

Daemon, still despondent and hallucinating at Harrenhal, benefits from his new friendship with owl-lady Alys Rivers. Alys promises Daemon’s luck will change, and sure enough a death in Riverrun puts Daemon back in contention to raise an army for Rhaenyra - or himself.

And when you’re a humble shipwright with no prospects for the future, you could somehow befriend a dragon - the ultimate power companion. You can’t trust anybody in Westeros, but as long as it serves both parties, unexpected alliances can put you back on track. Friendship is magic, y’all!

Let’s recap how it played out:

Team Daemon

Daemon, still in a waking nightmare at Harrenhal, continues having visions of things he did or should have done. He remembers King Viserys (welcome back, Paddy Considine, you’ve been missed) confronting him after Daemon made a bad joke about his dead newborn nephew, calling him “Heir for a day”. Viserys, furious, reveals he’s chosen a new heir, Rhaenyra.

Daemon later runs outside as if to leave Harrenhal, but he’s stopped by Alys, who tells him that those who pursue the crown are probably least suited for it. Alys says that Daemon only needs the support of Grover Tully, the head honcho of the Riverlands; his sub-houses will fall in line. “In three day’s time, the winds will shift,” she promises.

Daemon dreams again about Viserys, but this time, he is there to help his brother mourn the death of his wife, Aemma. Daemon hugs his brother, even kisses his head, and says, “I’m sorry. I’m here now.”

Ser Simon awakens Daemon. He has sorrowful (but great) news: Grover has died. His grandson Oscar is now Lord Paramount Plus and free to align with Daemon. Not-so-mysteriously, Alys was there to minister to Grover at the end and it’s been three days. Daemon cries, presumably with gratitude.

Alicent and Aemond in House of the Dragon, season 2, episode 6. Photo / @houseofthedragonhbo

Team Alicent, Aegon, and (for now) Aemond

Team Green’s Lannister forces, led by Jason Lannister, arrive at the Golden Tooth, where House Lefford is forced to offer hospitality to some 8000 troops. They want an escort from Aemond and his dragon Vhagar to march on Harrenhal, but Aemond is furious that anyone thinks they can summon him.

Instead, Aemond instructs Jason’s brother Tyland to form an alliance with the Triarchy, a bunch of sea mercenaries. Though Alicent distrusts the Triarchy, Aemond thinks breaking the sea blockade is their best bet. As for the Greyjoys, they have not yet taken sides, but may be seeking Alicent’s hand in marriage as an alliance move. The dowager queen is like, “Ew, no”.

Aemond sends Criston Cole straight to Harrenhal before Daemon can raise an army. Cole is understandably reluctant, but Aemond essentially says, “I’ll meet you there with my dragon … you know, whenever.” After the council meeting, Aemond tells Alicent she’s relieved of her duties, which should give her more time for “domestic pursuits”. Even as she’s being fired, she takes a moment to touch Aemond’s face, asking if he hasn’t got enough revenge for losing an eye.

Later, Alicent runs to the courtyard with her enormous green sleeves flapping to tell her brother, Gwayne, goodbye as he heads to battle with an increasingly depressed-looking Cole. Alicent says she’s been writing to her father, Otto, but hasn’t heard back. She also isn’t hearing much from her 16-year-old son Daeron. Gwayne observes that unlike her other two boys, Daeron is intelligent and kind.

It turns out that Mysaria’s plan to help Rhaenyra was to send small rowboats loaded with food and flying the the queen’s black and red Targaryen banner to King’s Landing. The arrival of food at the starving city shifts public favour back to Rhaenyra and stirs up passions. We even see Hugh the blacksmith punch someone out for a bag of food.

When the crowd sees Alicent and Helaena emerge from the Sept in royal garb, a riot starts. People start throwing rubbish and mob the two queens, just as they did at the funeral procession. Someone grabs Alicent and a guard chops off their hand. The two queens manage to get into a carriage and escape the melee relatively unscathed.

Larys makes a play to be named Hand of the King now that Cole is off to war. Aemond calls Larys a toad and tasks him instead with finding Otto; he wants to reinstate his grandfather as the Hand. “His devotion to his family has never been in doubt,” Aemond reasons.

Aemond visits his ailing brother, who is beginning to be aware of his surroundings. As soon as Aegon sees Aemond, he recoils in fear. “What do you remember?” Aemond asks him. Aegon says he remembers nothing. “You challenged Meleys. It was foolish,” Aemond says, soothingly. The threat is clear: Talk and your brother will finish the job.

Larys, still stung from Aemond’s rejection, also visits, and delays Aegon’s medication so they can have a lucid conversation. He delivers some facts: Aegon will never be whole again. But his mind remains, and even as they pity Aegon, people will always underestimate him. “This will be your advantage,” Larys tells Aegon. Larys is plotting here, but he’s also tearful as he recounts his own story of being born with a clubfoot. Aegon cries, too. “Help me,” he asks Larys.

New faces (briefly)

Ser Steffon Darklyn has been on the sidelines since the rule of Viserys. He finally appears centre stage when Rhaenyra invites him to be part of her Big New Plan. She notes that he’s of noble birth, sharing common blood with the Targaryens: How would he like a shot at riding Seasmoke, one of the dragons with no rider?

Darklyn is humble, but not crazy enough to refuse. He takes the risk, partaking in a ceremony in the dragon pit. At first, Seasmoke seems amenable, dropping his head and waiting patiently. Ser Steffon moves forward slowly and carefully, finally saying, “I’ve done it!” Has he, though? Seasmoke lets out a blast of fire that incinerates Steffon and kills one of the robed officials. The attempt is a literal hot mess and Seasmoke escapes.

Queen Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon season 2, episode 6. Photo / @houseofthedragonhbo

Team Rhaenyra

Rhaenyra, horrified and disappointed by what happened to Ser Steffon, is not about to let council member Lord Bartimos Celtigar tell her what a bad job she’s doing. When he criticises Rhaenyra’s leadership, she slaps him in the face and muses that she needs to work on making people fear her. To that end, she starts carrying a sword like a pimp cane, adding to her swagger. Mysaria likes this look. She also brings good news: The plan to foment disharmony in King’s Landing is working.

Rhaena, stuck for now at the Eyrie, uncovers a secret. While she’s watching Rhaenyra’s kids and babysitting tiny dragons, she finds a patch of burned land indicating that there’s a full-grown dragon in the area. Lady Jeyne Arryn confirms that this is true, but says that the dragon is wild, therefore not much of a defence for the Vale.

Alyn of Hull reluctantly accepts an assignment to go to sea with his biological father, Corlys. He may lack experience, but Corlys says, “I was younger than you when I took my first command”. (Hey, I know a Hamilton reference when I hear one.) Alyn’s brother Addam doesn’t know why Alyn isn’t more pleased, and thinks he should enjoy his good fortune.

But it’s Addam whose fortunes take a massive turn: While he’s on the beach, the loose dragon Seasmoke flies towards the coast and chases him down. Addam runs away, terrified, but Seasmoke continues to approach, almost as if he’s seeking out a particular person. You know what comes next, right? Addam is about to start flying first class!

Back at Dragonstone, everyone thinks Rhaenyra needs Daemon to win the war. “Daemon, Daemon, Daemon,” she cries to Jace. (Hey, I know a Brady Bunch reference when I hear one.) When she confers with Mysaria later, she says that she and Daemon were two halves of a whole person. But now, Rhaenyra thinks, she’s probably lost him. Mysaria opens up as well, telling Rhaenyra that her father abused her, impregnated her and left her for dead. She says she hasn’t trusted anyone since, but Rhaenyra is different. Rhaenyra, deeply touched, goes over to hug Mysaria. The hug lingers - and then they’re kissing.

The kiss is interrupted by news that Seasmoke has been spotted over Spicetown (best chicken wings in Westeros!) and someone is riding the dragon. Rhaenyra, fearing the other side has stolen her dragon, rushes to mount Syrax and find out who Seasmoke chose. We close on her flying out of Dragonstone.