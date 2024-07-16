Throughout the scene, Alyssa can be heard telling her son, “Daemon, you were always the strong one”, and “the finest swordsman. The fearless dragon rider”.

“Your brother had great love in his heart, but he lacked your constitution. Viserys was unsuited for the crown.

“But you Daemon, you were made to wear it. If only you’d been born first. My favourite son.”

The pair were seen in multiple compromising positions, causing fans to immediately call out the “disgusting” nature of the storyline.

The pair's on-screen relationship caused a stir online. Photo / HBO

Taking to X, many shared their confusion over why the scene was necessary. One person wrote, “that scene with Darmon and his mom was highly unnecessary”, another added, “Listen, Daemon having sex with his mother is next-level disgusting … I know Targaryens have weed [sic] customs … but this is absolutely gross, whose idea was this???”

A third added, “I just watch finished watching house of the dragon episode 5 and this scene of Daemon having sex with his mother is so cringe, disgusting and absolutely unnecessary. These shows are taking this incest thing to another level like what was even the aim??”

Matt Smith plays Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon. Photo / HBO

Another said, “That scene with Daemon and his mom was [so] traumatizing and weird.”

This isn’t the first time fans of the show have seen incestuous relationships take place. In the first season, Daemon was seen forming a relationship with his young niece, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

The pair would later go on to marry and welcome children together.

In the fictional world based on George R.R. Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood, the Targaryens are known for creating relationships and breeding with their close family members.

It comes after HBO revealed the hit show is being renewed for a third season.

While it’s unclear how many episodes will be in the next season or when it will be released, executive vice-president of HBO programming Francesca Orsi confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter that co-creators Martin and Ryan Condal will also return.

House of the Dragon has been renewed for season three. Photo / HBO

“George, Ryan and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast and crew have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season of House of the Dragon,” she said.

“We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivalled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three.”

