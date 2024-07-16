Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen in House of the Dragon, streaming on Neon.
Game of Thrones fans tuning into the latest episode of the cult show’s prequel, House of the Dragon, were left shocked by a highly explicit scene that even devoted fans weren’t expecting.
House of the Dragon is only five episodes into its second season, and it has been causing quite a stir — the most recent episode included an incestuous storyline.
In the recent episode of the Game of Thrones spin-off series that aired on Sunday night, a sex scene took place between two actors who play mother and son in the show.
In the graphic scene of the fantasy show, Daemon Targaryen, played by Matt Smith, has a dream that he and his mother, Alyssa Targaryen, played by Emeline Lambert, are engaging in intercourse and other sexual activities.
Taking to X, many shared their confusion over why the scene was necessary. One person wrote, “that scene with Darmon and his mom was highly unnecessary”, another added, “Listen, Daemon having sex with his mother is next-level disgusting … I know Targaryens have weed [sic] customs … but this is absolutely gross, whose idea was this???”
A third added, “I just watch finished watching house of the dragon episode 5 and this scene of Daemon having sex with his mother is so cringe, disgusting and absolutely unnecessary. These shows are taking this incest thing to another level like what was even the aim??”
Another said, “That scene with Daemon and his mom was [so] traumatizing and weird.”
This isn’t the first time fans of the show have seen incestuous relationships take place. In the first season, Daemon was seen forming a relationship with his young niece, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.
The pair would later go on to marry and welcome children together.
In the fictional world based on George R.R. Martin’s 2018 novel Fire & Blood, the Targaryens are known for creating relationships and breeding with their close family members.
While it’s unclear how many episodes will be in the next season or when it will be released, executive vice-president of HBO programming Francesca Orsi confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter that co-creators Martin and Ryan Condal will also return.
“George, Ryan and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast and crew have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season of House of the Dragon,” she said.
“We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season two, with a scope and scale that is only rivalled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season three.”