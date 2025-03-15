Hayley had always planned to return to work from maternity leave in January but she started to see “the writing was on the wall” in November last year. Photo / Woman's Day

While Hayley, 44, had always planned to return to work from maternity leave in January, it was in November last year that the former Breakfast host started to see “the writing was on the wall”. She’s one of many well-known names to leave the broadcaster amid widespread restructuring and cost-cutting, with further job losses expected.

“I’d obviously seen the stories and was very aware of what’s going on in the media industry,” says Hayley. “My friends and family were saying, ‘Don’t be silly – you’d never lose your job!’ But I was already feeling a sense of doom. No one was sacred and that included me. Then when I got an email inviting me in for a meeting and suggesting I bring a support person, I thought, ‘Uh-oh, this doesn’t sound good’.”

Hayley was right. She was told the two sports presenter roles were being merged into one and that she would need to apply for the job. It would mean going up against long-serving sports presenter Andrew Saville for a more demanding role that would mean longer hours. With her tradesman partner Josh’s support, she decided to step away.

“I didn’t want to go up against Andrew,” she explains. “He lives and breathes sport. He is the sports news! And I also couldn’t contemplate working the sorts of hours that would be needed. That wasn’t going to work for me as a mum, so I decided to leave instead.”

She might not have another job to go to yet, but Hayley has plenty of ideas buzzing around for the next chapter. Photo / Woman's Day

And Hayley, who ran as a candidate for the Green Party before joining TVNZ eight years ago, says she was surprised by her “weird and completely irrational” reaction to the end of her job. Instead of falling apart, she felt energised by her sudden freedom.

“A big adrenaline rush kicked in,” she recalls. “I love change and I love a little bit of the unknown, so I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is great! This is an exciting opportunity for me to change things up.’ It was only afterwards that I realised how terrifying it is to have nothing lined up.”

She might not have another job to go to yet, but Hayley has plenty of ideas buzzing around for the next chapter. Having always been good with numbers, last year she started a qualification in financial services and hopes to take the next paper soon.

And she’s been talking to her old The Crowd Goes Wild boss Ric Salizzo about the possibility of a new project together. She also loves whipping up her own skincare products, so that’s another possible avenue to pursue.

The broadcaster quite likes the idea of a little anonymity. Photo / Woman's Day

“I love the idea of doing something looser, more authentic, with the kind of chaos I thrive off!”

And after so long in the public eye, Hayley quite likes the idea of a little anonymity.

“I love the idea of being able to wander around town in an old tracksuit and no makeup, and no one having a second glance. I’m ready to be a bit more invisible. Working in the media is exciting, but it does come with extra pressure, even in your downtime.”

While there’s fear in the unknown, Hayley feels fortunate to have the chance to create a new career that works for her little family. With Raven, she returned to work when he was just 6 months old and it’s an experience she wouldn’t want to repeat. She’s relishing every moment at home with her boys.

“I look back at that time and wonder how I got through it,” she reflects. “I was constantly rushing and at times, it felt like I was only at home for the hard bits, like bedtime. This time now with the boys is such a blessing. The reality is that since I became a mum, everything has changed. The boys come first in every sense and the beauty is I can think of opportunities that are going to work with my new priorities.”

While she’s sad to be leaving TVNZ, she says she’ll always be grateful for the amazing opportunities she was given in her time there. Hayley joined the broadcaster as Breakfast host in 2018, presenting alongside Jack Tame, John Campbell, Jenny-May Clarkson and Matty McLean.

She adored her role and learned a huge amount from such talent. But in 2020, after tragically losing her first child Frankie Tai six months into her pregnancy, Hayley decided she needed a change and moved into a sports presenting role. It was the change of pace she needed as she dealt with the grief and anguish that comes with baby loss.

Hayley says TVNZ was incredibly supportive during that time and she gives special mention to administration manager Jo Mark-Brown, who always had her back.

“I could be honest with her,” she shares. “I’d tell her I was struggling and she’d say, ‘No problem. Let’s get someone else in today to cover you.’ She understood I needed time and space to get through it all.

Hayley's determined not to waste a minute with her boys. Photo / Woman's Day

“TVNZ has been great. I had two kids and two maternity leaves after that, and I had incredible opportunities and so much support. In many ways, I grew up while I was at TVNZ. When I started, I was single and flatting with friends in the city. Now I’ve got two kids, a fiance and a house.”

As Hayley spends time figuring out her next chapter, she’s determined not to waste a minute with her boys. She loves watching them interact with each other, getting up to mischief together and sharing giggles. They had a wonderful summer, much of it spent in Hātepe, Taupō, where 34-year-old Josh’s whānau is from.

“The boys are full of love, full of energy and full of laughter,” grins Hayley. “They’re my favourite humans in the whole world and I’m so grateful to have them. It’s also relentless, though. Every day is meals, laundry, toys, dishes, baths, bedtimes and breastfeeds just for starters. I sometimes struggle to find a balance between chores and fun, but that’s motherhood, right?”