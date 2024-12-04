TV presenters Hayley Holt and Anna Burns-Francis to leave TVNZ

TVNZ last week confirmed its plans to axe as many as 50 roles, with a confidential document revealing the level of concern among news staff, some of them now out of a job or competing with colleagues for newly created positions.

The cuts affect every TVNZ division including sales, marketing, leadership and - in the news and current affairs team - several high-profile presenters and reporters, camera operators and other staff.

That included confirmation that the existing Breakfast presenting team would be reduced to two roles - last week there were three (Jenny-May Clarkson, Chris Chang, and Burns-Francis) with a back-up (Daniel Faitaua).

The number of sport presenting roles on the 6pm news would also be dropped from two (Andrew Saville and Holt) to one.

TVNZ had earlier said it was planning to disestablish 90.5 roles in the entire business and introduce 41 new roles for a net loss of 49.5 jobs. It wouldn’t reveal last week how those numbers had been tweaked.

The changes are all part of an effort by the state broadcaster to try find $30 million in annual savings (or revenue), and to fast-track TVNZ into a digital-first future where TVNZ+ becomes its critical platform for viewership and distribution.

TVNZ’s advertising revenue has fallen off a cliff in the past 18 months and the broadcaster finds itself fighting a rear-guard action in having to rapidly rebuild its business model based on audience and advertiser demand.

TVNZ staff and individuals were called to a series of meetings last week to learn their fate following earlier proposals and a November 7-20 consultation period.

While a handful of news staff have had their roles saved, most of the earlier proposals are going ahead.

