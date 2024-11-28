Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Media Insider
Updated

Media Insider: The full cutbacks at TVNZ - confidential document reveals cut news roles, staff angst

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
12 mins to read
TVNZ staff: Breakfast hosts Chris Chang, Jenny-May Clarkson, Anna Burns-Francis and Daniel Faitaua; Hayley Holt; ANdrew Saville and Helen Castles.

TVNZ staff: Breakfast hosts Chris Chang, Jenny-May Clarkson, Anna Burns-Francis and Daniel Faitaua; Hayley Holt; ANdrew Saville and Helen Castles.

Confidential document reveals concerns around rosters, resources and iPhone footage; Top TVNZ stars caught in ‘Hunger Games’ selection; Te Karere executive producer resigns; Political editor marries.

TVNZ has confirmed plans to axe as many as 50 roles, with a confidential document revealing the level of concern among news staff, some

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Media Insider

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Media Insider