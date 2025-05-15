Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Pink Shirt Day: We sit at the wrong end of global bullying rankings

By Dr Claire Achmad
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Pink Shirt Day highlights New Zealand's alarming youth bullying rates.

Pink Shirt Day highlights New Zealand's alarming youth bullying rates.

Opinion by Dr Claire Achmad
Dr Claire Achmad is the Kaikōmihana Matua, Chief Children’s Commissioner at Mana Mokopuna – Children and Young People’s Commission.

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Pink Shirt Day promotes speaking up against bullying and valuing diversity among children and young people.
  • New Zealand has the second-highest rate of bullying and the highest youth suicide rate in the OECD.
  • Claire Achmad urges schools to implement bullying prevention plans involving students, supported by the Ministry of Education.

Today I’m proudly wearing my Pink Shirt. Pink Shirt Day is all about speaking up and working together to stop bullying.

It’s about being an up-stander for healthy relationships, free from bullying behaviour – and not being a bystander if we see it happening. It’s about inclusion,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand