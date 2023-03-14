Influencer called out over comments about Asian builders, criticism mounts on the Government’s welfare boost and how the country’s tracking 28 days on from Cyclone Gabrielle in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

New research has revealed a fifth of ethnic students in Aotearoa face “racist bullying” at school.

The research by Education Review Office (ERO) looked at how school classrooms across the country were becoming more ethnically diverse.

It found that by 2043, a quarter of Kiwi learners would be from ethnic communities. In Auckland, nearly half (43 per cent) of learners would identify as Asian.

The report found many ethnic students succeed in education and do “really well at school”, ERO Education Evaluation Centre head Ruth Shinoda said.

“Learners from ethnic communities are more likely to achieve well at NCEA and go on to university.”

But, it also highlighted they faced “widespread racism” at school, Shinoda said.

One in five ethnic students told the ERA they experienced racist bullying in the past month and over half said they had seen others being bullied because of their ethnicity.

“It is really concerning that nearly a third of learners from ethnic communities said they don’t think their school takes racist bullying seriously. We must do better - every school needs to be able to prevent and tackle racism,” Shinoda said.

In the report, ethnic students said they often felt like they “do not belong” or had to “hide their ethnic identity” at school.

A third said they felt lonely at school every week.

“It is very worrying that over a quarter of secondary learners said that teachers’ recommendations for course selection were influenced by ethnicity,” Shinoda said.

“As New Zealand’s schools become more diverse there is an exciting opportunity to look again at what we teach and how we teach.”

Shinoda said through the research ERO found that education was not currently always reflecting “what whānau from ethnic communities want”.

“As we become more diverse as a country this will need to change.

“For example, nearly two-thirds of whānau think schools should support their mother tongue, but there are 11 ethnic languages which are not available as NCEA qualifications.

“This includes Hindi, which is New Zealand’s fourth most commonly spoken language.”

ERO found that although some schools across New Zealand were already innovating to deliver education to more diverse classrooms and saw examples of great practice, not all schools were adopting new approaches, Shinoda said.

“Concerningly, more than half of teachers do not feel confident connecting with New Zealand’s ethnic communities.

“Learners from ethnic communities should have a strong say in the education they receive so not only can they continue to achieve in education but also thrive at school.

“As New Zealand becomes more ethnically diverse it is increasingly urgent for our future as a country that education delivers for all learners.”

Ethnicity is defined as the ethnic groups that people identify with or feel they belong to. Ethnic communities included in the report are African, Asian, Latin American, and Middle Eastern.











