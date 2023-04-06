TVNZ colleagues Andrew Saville and Helen Castles are engaged. Photo / Supplied

1News sports presenter Andrew Saville and fellow TVNZ reporter Helen Castles are engaged.

The pair first took their budding relationship public after Christmas 2022, with Spy reporting on the moment they went official by updating their Facebook profiles with photos of them posing together.

Now the Herald has seen images of the pair on a beach celebrating their engagement, with Castles sharing photos of a large diamond ring.

The Herald has approached Saville for comment.

Spy reported in January that the TVNZ couple’s relationship was the talk of the media industry over the holidays, but neither Saville nor Castles wanted to comment on it when approached.

Xavier and Jayden Boughey with their mother, TVNZ reporter Helen Castles and her father Pat Castles.

Friends of the pair commented on the photos, with one asking Saville if things were official.

Castle also shared photos on her private Instagram page from her 40th birthday party in November, with Saville, 52, by her side as they celebrated the milestone at Carrington Estate, Matai Bay in Northland.

The sports presenter has been married twice previously and is a dad to twin sons with Pamela Leong, who he married in 2011.

Castles is also a mum to twin boys.







