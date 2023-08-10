A walk to Hatepe proved interesting and informative for the Monday Walkers.

Dotted along the foreshore of our great lake are many small settlements with great personalities and interesting histories.

Today we explored the area around Hatepe, first walking a series of fishing tracks bordering the lower reaches of the Hinemaiaia River, then returning to the river mouth and along the lakeshore before walking through the village.

Leaving from the metal dump, we followed a track that showed much evidence of recent maintenance, native planting and predator trapping.

Older, tall thickets of kānuka were thriving and birdsong kept us entertained as we enjoyed the scenery.

Well-placed wooden steps led through a deep L-shaped cleft where different deposit layers of pumice could be identified.

A single fungus, perhaps an earthstar, with burnished rolled-back rays and a brown centre stood out from the leaf litter surrounding it.

From the track, we could look back to the bridge over the state highway, but by far the most beautiful and tranquil view was that of the river, with small rills, gentle pouched eddies and shallows so clear we could see a trout idling in the water below.

This section of track ends at a carpark, and here we met a group of people keen to fish, garbed in waders.

Both brown and rainbow trout are caught in the river, but notorious snags and the river’s narrowness call for accurate casting.

No doubt they were pleased when we left them in peace and returned along the path, under the bridge spanning the highway and on to the more open tracks along the lower riverbank.

Again, the work of the Hatepe Bush Restoration group was evident.

We even spotted some juvenile kahikatea near a swampy pool, well away from the main waterway.

The lake shore was a prime spot for birdwatching for the Monday Walkers.

The waterfowl were amazing. A group of the dumpy, dark-coloured scaup or pāpango congregated while a solitary grebe or weweia kept its distance, disappearing from view as it dived underwater.

Apparently, these aquatic birds can submerge for up to 30 seconds.

Large black shags perched on branches surveying the proceedings, and nearer the sand bar, matuku moana stalked the water for prey.

Not to be outdone, the land birds joined the fray. Tūī, kererū and even a swallow were seen.

Walking along the sandy beach, we attracted the attention of a family of pīwakawaka. They fearlessly flittered among and above we walkers, almost touchable but too quick to photograph.

Winds had forced the pumice high onto the foreshore, and among the debris were the shells of freshwater mussels and the pincers and shell-like covering of kōura.

Despite discussion, and a telephoto enlargement, a structure in the lake with weed and birdlife on it still mystified.

Finally, we headed back to the quiet village and enjoyed seeing the variety of architecture.

Thanks to the Morehu family, anglers camped in this area in the 1930s, but after the Hinemaiaia was dammed in the 1940s and the lake levels changed, more permanent housing was established.

Now, characterful family baches co-exist with more modern structures.

We then made our way through a deeply rutted bush, area where pigs seemed to have rotary hoed the undergrowth.

Sadly, the quietude of the morning was shattered as we returned under the noisy highway to our vehicles.

Exploring on foot is a great way to experience our area, and there is much to enjoy.

Next week, we have an out-of-town walk planned. If you would like to join us, or for more information, please email walkersmondaytaupo@gmail.com or follow us on Facebook at ‘Taupō Monday Walkers’.