The Harry Potter star welcomed his second daughter with Georgia Groome. Photo / Getty Images

Rupert Grint has confirmed the birth of his second child.

The Harry Potter actor and partner Georgia Groome were pictured in London on Sunday out for a walk with a newborn and now the 36-year-old star – who already has 4-year-old Wednesday with the Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging actress – has shown off a partial glimpse of the baby and revealed the tot’s name to be Goldie.

Sharing a photo of the baby – that was cropped at the nose – wearing a onesie with “Goldie” embroidered on it and a grey cardigan, Grint wrote: “‘Secret Child Slightly Revealed’ Introducing Goldie G. Grint. [star emoji] A 10/10 baby (so far) (sic).”

Tagging obstetrician Dr Alex Digesu in the post, he added: “Shout out to @alex.digesu for always delivering (sic).”

Grint and Groome’s baby news broke when they were spotted out and about in Hampstead, north London, with their newborn bundled in a blanket.