The couple’s family and friends, including other members of New Zealand’s tight-knit media industry, shared their congratulations on the post.

The Hits' Matty McLean commented: “Definitely had a case of liking this before I read the caption! CONGRATULATIONS!”

Coast host Toni Street wrote: “Omg! The best news Kimmy girl! Woohoo! Huge congratulations and Ollie too.”

Ritchie and Downs have worked for competing media outlets throughout their careers.

At one point, Downs worked for TVNZ, with Ritchie reporting for Newshub before it closed last year.

Downs now works as a broadcaster for Sky Sport and as an MC.

Meanwhile, Ritchie moved into a role as a sports presenter for Three News.

The couple announced their engagement in January 2022, having first met in 2016 at a Black Caps training session at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

They met again in Sydney when Downs was based there as the Australia correspondent for TVNZ. The pair kept in touch and formed a close friendship, which soon turned into a long-distance relationship.

Five years later, they bought their first home together in Auckland’s North Shore.

They tied the knot in March 2023 at The Bungalow Coastal Retreat in Taranaki, near her hometown of New Plymouth.

“It’s just been the most incredible day. It’s everything we could have wanted,” Ritchie told Woman’s Day at the time, with Downs adding, “Everything just clicked into place ... we don’t feel any different now we’re married.”