Three News' Ollie Ritchie and Sky Sport’s Kimberlee Downs expecting their first child together

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Ollie Ritchie and Kimberlee Downs are expecting their first child. Photo / @kimberleedowns

Ollie Ritchie and Kimberlee Downs are expecting their first child. Photo / @kimberleedowns

Sky Sport’s Kimberlee Downs and Three News sports presenter Ollie Ritchie are set to welcome a baby boy together.

The couple revealed the news on Instagram in a joint post, with a photo of themselves dressed up for the Halberg sporting awards and a snap posing with a scan of their little one.

“Fancy nights out are about to get a whole lot trickier,” the caption read.

“Baby boy due in July, we can’t wait to start our little fam.”

The couple’s family and friends, including other members of New Zealand’s tight-knit media industry, shared their congratulations on the post.

The Hits' Matty McLean commented: “Definitely had a case of liking this before I read the caption! CONGRATULATIONS!”

Coast host Toni Street wrote: “Omg! The best news Kimmy girl! Woohoo! Huge congratulations and Ollie too.”

Ritchie and Downs have worked for competing media outlets throughout their careers.

At one point, Downs worked for TVNZ, with Ritchie reporting for Newshub before it closed last year.

Downs now works as a broadcaster for Sky Sport and as an MC.

Meanwhile, Ritchie moved into a role as a sports presenter for Three News.

The couple announced their engagement in January 2022, having first met in 2016 at a Black Caps training session at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

They met again in Sydney when Downs was based there as the Australia correspondent for TVNZ. The pair kept in touch and formed a close friendship, which soon turned into a long-distance relationship.

Five years later, they bought their first home together in Auckland’s North Shore.

They tied the knot in March 2023 at The Bungalow Coastal Retreat in Taranaki, near her hometown of New Plymouth.

“It’s just been the most incredible day. It’s everything we could have wanted,” Ritchie told Woman’s Day at the time, with Downs adding, “Everything just clicked into place ... we don’t feel any different now we’re married.”

