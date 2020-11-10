Harry Potter star Rupert Grint reveals newborn daughter's name

Rupert Grint has finally opened an Instagram account, using it to introduce his baby girl to the world while also revealing her sweet name. Photo / Supplied

Rupert Grint has introduced his baby girl to the world after finally opening an Instagram account.

The Harry Potter star, who played Ron Weasley in the blockbuster films, and his long-term partner actress Georgia Groome welcomed their first child in May.

The 32-year-old revealed they named her Wednesday G. Grint, as he uploaded a sweet debut social media photo with his little girl.

Fellow Harry Potter star Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, led the congratulatory comments, writing: "Welcome Weasley, it's about time. Love to Wednesday xx."

Grint and Groome have been together since 2011 but keep an extremely low profile and have never publicly spoke about their relationship.

But back in 2018 when the actor turned 30, Grint talked about his desire to have children.

He told The Guardian: "Turning 30 felt strange. It just doesn't feel like I'm there yet and I don't know what the future holds.

"I'm just going to go with the flow, keep playing interesting characters and see what happens.

"I'd like to settle down and have kids soon. If I had a son, would I call him Ron?

"It's quite a good name, but probably not. And Grint's a tough name to pair a one-syllable first name with."

Groome, 28, shot to fame in the romantic comedy Angus, Thongs And Perfect Snogging in 2008.

Grint, who has a net worth of $50 million thanks to his role in all eight Harry Potter films, became a global sensation along with Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson when the first movie was released in 2001, when Grint was just 12 years old.

He is currently starring in the horror thriller TV series Servant.