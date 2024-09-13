An Instagram user claimed in a since-deleted post that she was the mother of Dave Grohl's newborn daughter. Photo / @valeriegreyston

A representative for Grohl has been quick to refute the woman’s claims, saying in a statement to TMZ that the post was fake and the baby in the photo wasn’t Grohl’s.

The identity of the mother has yet to be revealed and the name of the newborn remains unknown.

Dave Grohl says he is trying to "earn the forgiveness" of his wife, Jordyn Blum, and their three daughters. Photo / Stewart Cook / CBS via Getty Images

Grohl’s statement earlier this week came as a shock to fans, many of whom took to social media to share how the revelation had felt like a personal betrayal.

The 55-year-old, who has long been referred to as the “Nicest Guy in Rock”, has a history of infidelity: his first marriage to Jennifer Youngblood came to an end in 1997 due to his extramarital affairs, while another partner, snowboarder Tina Basich, also claimed in her memoir that Grohl cheated on her.

“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” Grohl wrote in his statement, adding, “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her”.

The former Nirvana drummer, who shares three daughters with Blum, 48, said he is doing everything possible to “regain” his family’s trust and “earn their forgiveness”.

“We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together,” he concluded.

Grohl and Blum, who first met at a Hollywood bar in 2001, have three daughters: Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.

In the wake of the news, Violet and Harper deactivated their Instagram accounts.

According to reports, Grohl hired a divorce lawyer before making the bombshell announcement.

He and Blum’s last public outing was in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2024 on July 2; however, a resurfaced clip of Grohl snapping at an interviewer suggests he may have been on edge at the time. Blum can be seen wearing what appears to be her wedding band and engagement ring in pictures from the event.

In early August, however, Blum was spotted without her wedding ring as she and Grohl stepped out in Los Angeles - although it’s not clear whether she was yet aware of Grohl’s infidelity.

Grohl was not wearing a wedding ring in recent appearances at Wimbledon, the 2023 Grammys, or on tour.

Since his 2003 wedding to Blum, he has been pictured with a band on his ring finger on some occasions, but typically goes without to perform. Wearing it off-stage, according to photos in the Getty Images archive, has appeared to be less frequent in recent years.