In a statement shared to his social media, the Foo Fighters frontman, 55, confessed he’d been unfaithful to his wife of 21 years, Jordyn Blum, and conceived a love child with a so-far unidentified woman.
Shortly after the statement was made public, an Instagram user with the handle @valeriegreyston shared a since-deleted photo of a baby holding a mother’s hand with a lengthy caption that claimed the infant was Grohl’s.
“My sweet Roxie Junie Grohl, being your mama has already been the most incredible experience of my life,” the viral post began. “Every day, I fall more in love with you and this new role.”
Valerie went on to claim that Grohl had been “by [her] side through the entire pregnancy,” adding she was “grateful for his love and support.” She then used the hashtag “#My20thbirthdaygift” - suggesting she had become pregnant at the age of 19.
The 55-year-old, who has long been referred to as the “Nicest Guy in Rock”, has a history of infidelity: his first marriage to Jennifer Youngblood came to an end in 1997 due to his extramarital affairs, while another partner, snowboarder Tina Basich, also claimed in her memoir that Grohl cheated on her.
“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” Grohl wrote in his statement, adding, “I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her”.
The former Nirvana drummer, who shares three daughters with Blum, 48, said he is doing everything possible to “regain” his family’s trust and “earn their forgiveness”.
“We’re grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together,” he concluded.
Grohl and Blum, who first met at a Hollywood bar in 2001, have three daughters: Violet, 18, Harper, 15, and Ophelia, 10.
He and Blum’s last public outing was in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2024 on July 2; however, a resurfaced clip of Grohl snapping at an interviewer suggests he may have been on edge at the time. Blum can be seen wearing what appears to be her wedding band and engagement ring in pictures from the event.
In early August, however, Blum was spotted without her wedding ring as she and Grohl stepped out in Los Angeles - although it’s not clear whether she was yet aware of Grohl’s infidelity.
Grohl was not wearing a wedding ring in recent appearances at Wimbledon, the 2023 Grammys, or on tour.
Since his 2003 wedding to Blum, he has been pictured with a band on his ring finger on some occasions, but typically goes without to perform. Wearing it off-stage, according to photos in the Getty Images archive, has appeared to be less frequent in recent years.