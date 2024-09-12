Advertisement
Dave Grohl: Australian fans speculate about rock star’s new baby

By Joshua Haigh
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Dave Grohl (pictured in New Orleans) has been touring with Foo Fighters. The group were in Australia last year, and local fans are speculating that the mother of his new baby may be one of them. Photo / Getty Images

Australian fans of the Foo Fighters have a wild theory about Grohl’s confirmed affair and new child.

The rock star made headlines this week after he announced he had fathered a child outside of his marriage to wife of 21-years Jordyn Blum.

While the mother of his new child has yet to be revealed, some have claimed she is Australian.

“Which one of you Australians was it?!” asked one user, accompanied with a list of the group’s 2023 Australian tour dates.

The rock group were in Australia last year for their latest tour.

They arrived in Perth on November 29, before heading across the country to play shows in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and finally Adelaide … around nine months ago.

While in Adelaide, Grohl was spotted with the rest of the group enjoying a meal at The Exeter.

“Is his baby mama in Adelaide,” laughed one fan on Twitter, with another chiming in: “Can you imagine!”

Grohl announced this week that he welcomed a baby “outside of” his marriage and is working to “regain” his wife’s “trust”.

Jordyn Blum and Dave Grohl attended Wimbledon together in July. Photo / Getty Images
“I’ve recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her. I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”

Grohl concluded his message by saying he and his family were “grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved” as they “move forward together”.

The singer, 55, did not disclose any information about his newborn’s mother in his post.

Grohl and Blum were spotted together at Wimbledon in London in July.

They were all smiles while watching the women’s singles first-round match in the crowd. They did not appear to show any PDA during the outing.

In a 2007 interview with Elle, Grohl shared that he stopped calling Blum after they went on a few first dates.

“When I first met my wife, we went out on a few dates and I decided that I wasn’t ready for a serious relationship, so I just stopped calling,” he shared.

However, he had a change of heart as time passed by.

“After three months, I had a revelation and called her back. She picked up the phone and said, ‘Oh, I never thought I’d hear from you again’,” he recalled.



