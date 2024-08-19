During the same month, an insider told People their relationship was “going strong” and Johnson had wanted to lend her support.

“They’ve had their ups and downs, but now they’re definitely back on,” the insider told the news outlet.

Dakota Johnson was seen wearing an engagement ring after rumors of a breakup with Chris Martin in Malibu, California. pic.twitter.com/VD8gIR5T25 — 21 (@21metgala) August 18, 2024

Furthermore, a representative for Johnson recently spoke to E! News and confirmed the couple were “happily together”, dispelling any rumours that the two are on the road to breaking up as “not true”.

Martin and Johnson were first linked together in 2017, three years after the musician finalised his divorce from American actress and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow.

Martin and Paltrow were married for 10 years and the ex-couple share two children - Apple, 20, and Moses, 18.

A few years after they decided to “consciously uncouple”, Martin began to see Johnson, and she was spotted wearing the emerald engagement ring for the first time in December 2020.

Although reports speculated that they were engaged, it wasn’t confirmed until years later, when a source with ties to the couple spoke to People in March this year.

“[They] got engaged years ago, but were in no rush to get married,” the insider revealed to the news outlet.

Johnson and Martin have kept much of their relationship under wraps since they first started dating, and the pair have maintained a relatively private lifestyle for such a high-profile couple.

However, they still occasionally share some insights into their lives during interviews and guest appearances.

Chris Martin is visiting New Zealand with Coldplay in November, when they will play at Eden Park. Photo / WireImage

Johnson recently said she enjoyed practically being a stepmother for Martin’s kids in an interview with Bustle in March.

“I love those kids like my life depends on it,” the Madame Web actress told Bustle.

Johnson further shared she’s “so open” to having children of her own.

“If that’s meant to happen for me, I’m totally down for it,” Johnson said during the interview.

“I’ve been really tripping out recently, like, we’re not here for very long. There’s so much to eat up and learn and grow from and experience and feel.”

“If I’m meant to be a mother, bring it on,” she added.