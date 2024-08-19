Spotted with The Bearactor Jeremy Allen White and Cruel Summer star Blake Lee during an outing with friends to the affluent beachside town, Johnson, 34, was captured wearing the emerald engagement ring that Martin, 47, first gave her in 2020, reported People magazine.
Last week, rumours began to surface Johnson and Martin were calling it quits after seven years together.
The celebrity couple have not been seen in public together since June. At the time, Johnson was spotted at the famed Glastonbury Festival near Pilton, England, where her fiance’s band was headlining.