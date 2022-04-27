Tom Hardy attends the Venom: Let There Be Carnage premiere in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

Sony came out swinging in this year's San Diego Comic-Con, announcing a bevy of sequels in their slowly building "Spider-Verse".

Sony currently holds the film rights to a large number of characters from Marvel's Spider-Man comic books, and is attempting to rival Marvel's extremely successful connected cinematic universe, reports CNET.

While Sony and Marvel did briefly work together allowing Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Tom Hardy's Venom to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they are primarily focused on building a unique universe of their own.

First up was the confirmation that Venom 3 is on the way, with Tom Hardy again set to star. This was basically a guarantee following the successful release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Morbius. No release date has been announced as of yet.

Alongside Venom 3, Sony has also announced two more Spider-Man spinoffs - Kraven the Hunter starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson will be released on Jan 13, 2023, and Madame Web starring Dakota Johnson on July 7, 2023.

The most surprising news was the information that an El Muerto movie is on its way in 2024 starring rapper Bad Bunny as the titular supernatural superhero wrestler.

Bad Bunny, also known as Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio is a rapper and producer who topped nine billion streams last year, making him the most-streamed artist on Spotify in 2020 and 2021.

Martínez hails from Puerto Rico and will be Marvel's first live-action Latino lead. First appearing in 2006, El Muerto is a relatively unknown Marvel character who possesses wrestling superpowers passed down from previous generations of his family.

Martínez's top rope experience at WWE Wrestlemania and Royal Rumble no doubt came into play in the casting decision. He can also be seen starring beside Brad Pitt in the upcoming action film Bullet Train later this year.

Musician Bad Bunny performs on stage in San Diego, California. Photo / Getty Images

To make things even more confusing, the upcoming animated Spider-Man film Across the Spider-Verse (Part 1) will still remain its own entity, with no connections to its live-action counterparts.

Unfortunately Across the Spider-Verse has been delayed and will release on June 3, 2023. Only time will tell whether 2023 will make or break Sony's plans to recapture that MCU magic in a bottle.