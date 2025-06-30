He’s made 30 No 1 career hits, amassed more than 18 billion streams, and sold more than 20 million albums, with songs like Don’t You Wanna Stay, Fly Over States, and She’s Country breaking records in countries across the globe.

Aldean and his wife, Brittany, have also been vocal in their support of US President Donald Trump, with the singer introducing the President at a Georgia rally in 2024, as well as performing at his inaugural Liberty Ball.

He also called for unity in 2017, after being rushed offstage during the Route 91 Harvest country music festival at which 60 people died and at least 413 others were wounded after a lone gunman opened fire.

“I am so sorry for the hurt and pain everyone is feeling right now and there are no words I can say to take that pain away,” the singer said in an Instagram post at the time.

“Just know u all are in my heart and my prayers as we all go through this together. Time to come together and stop the hate!”

Aldean is also known for his charity work, raising awareness for breast cancer research since 2004 after he lost close friend Melissa Morstad, aged 29, to the disease.

The Full Throttle World Tour marks Aldean’s first time headlining New Zealand and his first return to Australia since 2016 - where he became the first headliner to sell out the groundbreaking CMC Rocks Country Music Festival in Queensland.

As part of the tour, he will also headline the inaugural country music festival, Sunburnt Country, with headlining shows scheduled for Toowoomba, Hunter Valley, and Canberra.

Ticketing details

Jason Aldean - Full Throttle Tour - February 19, 2026 - Spark Arena

Tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster and at livenation.co.nz

General onsale: Monday, July 7, 1pm

Mastercard presale: Wednesday, July 2, 12pm – Friday July 4, 12pm

One NZ presale: Wednesday, July 2, 12pm - Friday July 4, 12pm

Live Nation presale: Friday, July 4, 1pm - Monday July 7, 12pm.