Green Day - Coachella: Saturday April 12 (Week 1) and 19 (Week 2)
Last New Zealand performance: May 14, 2017 (Spark Arena, Auckland)
Often hailed as the band that helped take the punk genre to mainstream audiences, Green Day have been a music festival staple since their rise to prominence in the early 90s and have rocked Kiwi audiences plenty of times since then.
The California-formed band - consisting of drummer Tre Cool, lead singer Billy Joe Armstrong, and bassist Mike Dirnt - gained critical acclaim with their 1999 album Dookie and followed up with a series of chart-topping albums like American Idiot (2004) and 21st Century Breakdown (2009).
Besides their penchant for punk, the group is notably outspoken when it comes to social issues and politics, often using their platform and concerts to spread messages of empowerment and activism.
Early on in the gig, Armstrong set ground rules for the night that included “No racism, no sexism, no homophobia and no Donald Trump”.
Reviewing the concert for the Herald at the time, Chris Schulz described the show, which promoted the band’s album Revolution Radio (2016), as a mix of singalongs, stage dives and flamethrowers.
He also noted there was definitely a “politically charged” undercurrent present.
“Green Day’s serious side certainly came through, but the show was punctuated by plenty of goofball moments, like the energetic fan who was pulled up on stage to sing a particularly rowdy version of Longview and then delivered a perfect stage dive," Schulz said.
"When I Come Around’s chug and singalong chorus is still effortlessly awesome and, well, anything else from Dookie really".
Stuff’s Laine Moger also noted that: “after decades of performing, neither the group’s anarchist spirit, nor its members’ eyeliner, had faded”.
Scott, 33, (real name Jacques Bermon Webster II) rose to fame with his debut studio album Rodeo (2015), which garnered critical acclaim from both mainstream audiences and fellow rappers like Kanye West, 2 Chainz and Future.
Despite his record achievements, genre-defining sound and estimated US$80 million net worth, Scott has attracted criticism for incidents arising from his live concerts.
Aitchison gained serious recognition globally after collaborating with Swedish duo Icona Pop on their 2012 hit I Love It and rapper Iggy Azalea’s Fancy in 2014, which stayed at No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks.
Famous for her captivating on-stage presence and showmanship, her latest album Bratexploded into a media frenzy, with a number of songs becoming TikTok famous and the album itself acting as a catalyst in various internet trends.
Born Austin Richard Post, the 29-year-old from New York launched onto the scene with hit singles like White Iverson and Congratulations, quickly establishing himself as one of the world’s most in-demand live acts.
Known for his chilled demeanour and penchant for drinking and smoking on stage, the rapper caused concern among fans in 2020 after videos emerged of him struggling to pick up a microphone, slurring his words, rolling his eyes and falling over.
Dance pop hits like Poker Face and Bad Romance have stood the test of time and continue to be blasted on playlists across the globe, and the multi-talented performer has since branched out into acting as well, garnering critical acclaim for roles in American Horror Story(Season 5 and 6) and A Star Is Born (2018).
He described the gig as containing, “lights, glitz, meat, guns and exploding bras,” while Germanotta’s “infectious beat and unconventional voice that is her signature filled the arena and the megawatt base system”.
The artist notably wore her iconic meat dress that she wore to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards and bashed out hits like The Edge of Glory and Just Dance amidst a slew of rapid-fire costume changes.
Grant noted that while the audience “had to endure” lesser-known songs like Highway Unicorn and Government Hooker, the audience took to its feet when Germanotta “sprang from a giant vagina belting out Born This Way“.
“The light display may have left me with a permanent blind spot but the passion that goes into each song can be felt even from the cheap seats,” he said.
Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.